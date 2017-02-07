4h ago
Ice Chips: Sens' Hammond to start vs. Blues
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
Sens goalie Andrew Hammond will get the start between the pipes when Ottawa hosts the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night. Hammond, 28, has appeared in only five games this season. Hammond hasn't started a game since Dec. 18. Mike Condon will back up Hammond Tuesday - Brent Wallace, TSN
Toronto Maple Leafs
Head coach Mike Babcock will call Curtis McElhinney's number for Tuesday's clash against the Dallas Stars. Starting goalie Frederik Andersen allowed six goals in a overtime loss against the New York Islanders Monday. McElhinney, 33, is 1-2 with a 2.52 GAA over three starts since joining the Leafs last month. - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Philadelphia Flyers
Winger Travis Konecny left Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues in the second period after he was hit hard into the boards. At first it appeared he hurt his left shoulder, but CSNPhilly.com’s Tim Panaccio reports the injury is a left knee and ankle sprain. The Flyers are expected to update Konecny's status on Tuesday. The 19-year-old rookie has seven goals and 15 assists for the Flyers in 2016-17. - CSN Philly
New York Rangers
Defenceman Marc Staal is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks despite fighting the flu. - Steve Zipay, Newsday
Pittsburgh Penguins
Matt Murray gets the start in net against the Calgary Flames. - Pens Inside Scoop
Detroit Red Wings
Head coach Jeff Blashill says forward Frans Nielsen (shoulder) and defenceman Niklas Kronwall (lower-body) will each miss the next two contests with their injuries. Nielsen, who was placed on the injured list on Monday, will not be out for long, according to coach Blashill. “We’ll just call it day to day for now,” he said. Nielsen, 32, has 10 goals and 16 assists over 51 games with the Wings this season, his first with the club. - The Detroit News
Boston Bruins
Centre Austin Czarnik has been placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The team also called up Peter Cehlarik from the American Hockey League on Tuesday. - Joe Haggerty, CSNNE.com