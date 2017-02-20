1h ago
Ice Chips: Sens recall Bailey, McCormick
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
With the team awaiting word on the injuries of Bobby Ryan, Mark Stone, Mike Hoffman and Tommy Wingels, the Senators recalled two players from the AHL on Monday.
Forwards Casey Bailey and Max McCormick were both recalled from the Binghamton Senators. Both players have appeared in five games with the Senators this season, with neither registering a point.
The Senators face the Devils in New Jersey Tuesday night.
St. Louis Blues
Paul Stastny will return to the lineup tonight against the Florida Panthers. Stastny has been out since Feb. 9 with a lower-body injury.
San Jose Sharks
Kevin Labanc, Nikolay Goldobin, Marcus Sorenson and Mirco Mueller were all assigned to the AHL on Monday.
Dylan DeMelo has been activated off injured reserve. He has been out since Jan. 10 with a wrist injury.
Montreal Canadiens
Practice lines Monday:
Pacioretty- Danault - Radulov
Byron - Galchenyuk - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Shaw
Flynn - McCarron - Mitchell
Desharnais, Andrighetto
D
Emelin - Weber
Markov - Petry
Beaulieu - Nesterov
Pateryn
G
Price
Montoya
Minnesota Wild
The Wild recalled forward Tyler Graovac from the AHL.
Buffalo Sabres
Nicholas Baptiste, Justin Bailey and Evan Rodrigues were assigned to the Rochester Americans.
TSN Game Notes
Panthers (64P) at Blues (67P) - 8PM
Teams split 2GP last season, FLA winning in STL
STL (31-23-5):
2-5-0 past 7GP at home, 31GA, 14/19 on PK
Tarasenko (2G, 1A) last 2GP
FLA (27-20-10):
won 4 straight, all on the road, 20GF, 3/13 on PP
Trochek (2G, 5A) 5 game PT streak
Ducks (72P) at Coyotes (47P) - 9PM
ANA is 3-0-0 vs ARZ this season, 1-0-0 in ARZ. ANA has won 5 straight vs ARZ
ARZ (20-30-7) :
1-2-0 past 3GP, 8GF, 1/8 on PP
Vrbata (5A) 5 game PT streak
ANA (31-19-10):
2-1-0 past 3GP, 1GF in each game, 0/5 on PP
Getzlaf (1G, 3A) last 4GP