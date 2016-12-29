8h ago
Ice Chips: Sens shuffle lines sans Smith
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Zack Smith is out with a strained abdominal muscle that happened in the second period during the Rangers game. He's out until likely after the break. Smith had four goals and seven points in his last five games.
The injury to Smith has forced Boucher to shuffle the lines. Tom Pyatt takes Mike Hoffman's spot while J-G Pageau gets two new wingers in Hoffman and Curtis Lazar.
Dzingel - Turris - Ryan
Pyatt - Brassard - Stone
Hoffman - Pageau - Lazar
Bailey - Kelly - Neil
Methot - Karlsson
Phaneuf - Ceci
Borowiecki - Wideman
Condon (Starting)
O'Connor
Calgary Flames
Mikael Backlund left during the last game against Colorado and did not return after blocking a shot. He skipped practice Wednesday, but was on the ice Thursday morning and will be good to go for tonight's matchup against the Ducks. Chad Johnson will get the start for the Flames. Johnson has lost his last three starts allowing 12 goals in the process, while Brian Elliott has won his last three starts. Head coach Glen Gulutzan didn't want Johnson sitting too long.
Gaudreau - Bennett - Chiasson
Versteeg - Monahan - Ferland
Tkachuk - Backlund - Frolik
Bouma - Stajan - Hathaway
Giordano - Hamilton
Brodie - Wideman
Jokipakka - Engelland
Johnson (Starting)
Elliott
Pittsburgh Penguins
New Jersey Devils
Florida Panthers
Tampa Bay Lightning
Buffalo Sabres
Winnipeg Jets
Projected Lines vs. Blue Jackets
Perreault - Little - Wheeler
Ehlers - Scheifele - Laine
Matthias - Lowry - Armia
Dano - Petan - Stafford
Morrissey - Byfuglien
Enstrom - Trouba
Chiarot - Postma
Hutchinson starts
Anaheim Ducks
Game Notes
Devils (33P) at Capitals (44P) - 7PM
WSH was 4-0-0 vs NJ last season. WSH has won 7 straight vs NJ
WSH (20-9-4):
1-2-1 past 4GP, 10GF, 1/11 on PP
Ovechkin (2G, 1A)last 2GP
NJ (13-15-7):
1-8-1 past 10GP, 16GF, 5/35 on PP
Zajac (0G, 3A) last 10GP
Bruins (40P) at Sabres (34P) - 7PM
BOS is 2-0-0 vs BUF this season, 1-0-0 in BUF. BOS has won 5 straight vs BUF
BUF (13-13-8):
1-2-2 past 5GP, 10GF, 2/10 on PP
Ristolainen (1A) past 3GP
BOS (18-15-4):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 7GP, 4/5 on PK
Marchand (1G, 1A) last 3GP
Canadiens (47P) at Panthers (37P) - 730PM
FLA is 1-0-0 vs MTL this season, OTW in MTL. FLA has won 2 straight at home vs MTL
FLA (15-14-7):
0-1-2 past 3GP, 6GF, 1/13 on PP
Marchessault (1G, 2A) past 5GP
MTL (21-9-5):
0-2-1 past 3GP, 6GF, 1/8 on PP
Pacioretty (2G, 2A) last 5GP
Maple Leafs (37P) at Lightning (39P) - 730PM
TB is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, winning in TOR. TB has won 5 straight at home vs TOR, 3 shutouts
TB (18-15-3):
won 3 straight at home, 13GF, 4/11 on PP
Hedman (2G, 10A) last 7GP
TOR (15-12-7):
won 3 straight, all on the road, 3GA, 14/14 on PK (tied longest win streak of season)
Matthews (3G, 2A) 4 game PT streak
Red Wings (34P) at Senators (43P) - 8PM
DET is 1-0-0 vs OTT this season, winning at home. OTT was 1-1-1 at home vs DET last season
OTT (20-12-3):
3-0-1 past 4GP at home, 5GA, 15/16 on PK
Karlsson (4A) last 4GP
DET (15-16-4):
2-5-1 past 8GP, 16GF, 2/31 on PP
Zetterberg (1G, 3A) 4 game PT streak
Blackhawks (47P) at Predators (36P) - 8PM
split two games this season, NSH 1-0-0 at home, NSH has gone 4-2-0 past 6GP at home vs CHI
NSH (15-13-6):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 2GF, 0/4 on PP
Johansen (1G, 2A) last 3GP
CHI (22-10-5):
0-2-1 past 3GP, 5GF, 2/10 on PP
Panarin (5G, 9A) 8 game PT streak
Blue Jackets (52P) at Jets (37P) - 8PM
WPG was 2-0-0 vs CBJ last season, WPG has won 4 straight vs CBJ, 2 of the wins at home
WPG (17-17-3):
won 2 straight, 1GA in each game, 7/7 on PK
Scheifele (1G, 1A) last 2GP
CBJ (24-5-4):
won 13 straight, 21GA, 32/39 on PK
Atkinson (7G, 7A) last 10GP
Islanders (34P) at Wild (48P) - 8PM
NYI are 1-0-0 vs MIN this season, winning at home. NYI have won 3 straight vs MIN, 15GF
MIN (22-8-4):
won 11 straight, 18GA, 30/32 on PK
Coyle (1G, 5A) past 2GP
NYI (14-14-6):
won 3 straight, 13GF, 2/8 on PP
Tavares (1G, 0A) last 5GP
Avalanche (25P) at Stars (37P) - 830PM
DAL is 2-1-0 vs COL this season, 1-0-0 at home.
DAL (15-14-7):
3-0-1 past 4GP, 8GA, 6/7 on PK
Seguin (1G, 1A) past 2GP
COL (12-21-1):
1-6-0 past 7GP, 10GF, 1/30 on PP
MacKinnon (1G, 3A) past 2GP
Kings (38P) at Oilers (38P) - 9PM
LAK are 1-0-0 vs EDM this season, winning at home. LAK have won 6 straight vs EDM
EDM (18-12-6):
3-0-1 past 4GP, all 3-2, 3/16 on PP
McDavid (1G, 2A) past 3GP
LAK (17-14-4):
1-2-2 past 5GP, 9GF, 2/13 on PP
Carter (5G, 1A) 4 game PT streak
Ducks (41P) at Flames (40P) - 9PM
Teams have split two games this season, CGY 1-0-0 at home. ANA is 2-1-0 past 3GP in CGY
CGY (19-16-2):
won 2 straight, 10GF, 2/7 on PP
Gaudreau (4G, 10A) in 10GP since returning from injury
ANA (17-12-7):
0-1-2 past 3GP, 4GF, 1/8 on PP
Getzlaf (0P) last 3GP
Rangers (49P) at Coyotes (27P) - 9PM
NYR are 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, winning at home. NYR have won 6 straight vs ARZ
ARZ (11-19-5):
lost 5 straight, outscored 18-8, 8/15 on PK
Vrbata (1G, 2A) last 3GP
NYR (24-12-1):
1-2-0 past 3GP, 17GA, 6/10 on PK
Stepan (4G, 3A) 4 game PT streak