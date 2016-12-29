Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Zack Smith is out with a strained abdominal muscle that happened in the second period during the Rangers game. He's out until likely after the break. Smith had four goals and seven points in his last five games.

The injury to Smith has forced Boucher to shuffle the lines. Tom Pyatt takes Mike Hoffman's spot while J-G Pageau gets two new wingers in Hoffman and Curtis Lazar.

Dzingel - Turris - Ryan

Pyatt - Brassard - Stone

Hoffman - Pageau - Lazar

Bailey - Kelly - Neil

Methot - Karlsson

Phaneuf - Ceci

Borowiecki - Wideman



Condon (Starting)

O'Connor

Calgary Flames

Mikael Backlund left during the last game against Colorado and did not return after blocking a shot. He skipped practice Wednesday, but was on the ice Thursday morning and will be good to go for tonight's matchup against the Ducks. Chad Johnson will get the start for the Flames. Johnson has lost his last three starts allowing 12 goals in the process, while Brian Elliott has won his last three starts. Head coach Glen Gulutzan didn't want Johnson sitting too long.

Gaudreau - Bennett - Chiasson

Versteeg - Monahan - Ferland

Tkachuk - Backlund - Frolik

Bouma - Stajan - Hathaway

Giordano - Hamilton

Brodie - Wideman

Jokipakka - Engelland

Johnson (Starting)

Elliott

Pittsburgh Penguins

New Jersey Devils

Taylor Hall will not dress tonight as he is day to day with a lower-body injury. https://t.co/nEcrcBU9td — NHL (@NHL) December 29, 2016

Florida Panthers

Barkov, who left last night's game vs. Leafs, is out for tonight's game vs. Habs. Doesn't appear to be serious but MRI to be done today... — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) December 29, 2016

Tampa Bay Lightning

Buffalo Sabres

Coach Bylsma: Lehner starts tonight. Kulikov will not play (lower back injury); Franson is in. pic.twitter.com/tge5ds64MA — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 29, 2016

Coach says Ennis did skate today at optional but he still has a ways to go to be ready for a game. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 29, 2016

Winnipeg Jets

Projected Lines vs. Blue Jackets

Perreault - Little - Wheeler

Ehlers - Scheifele - Laine

Matthias - Lowry - Armia

Dano - Petan - Stafford

Morrissey - Byfuglien

Enstrom - Trouba

Chiarot - Postma

Hutchinson starts

Anaheim Ducks

Looks like Shea Theodore drew the short straw and will sit tonight. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) December 29, 2016

Game Notes

Devils (33P) at Capitals (44P) - 7PM

WSH was 4-0-0 vs NJ last season. WSH has won 7 straight vs NJ

WSH (20-9-4):

1-2-1 past 4GP, 10GF, 1/11 on PP

Ovechkin (2G, 1A)last 2GP

NJ (13-15-7):

1-8-1 past 10GP, 16GF, 5/35 on PP

Zajac (0G, 3A) last 10GP

Bruins (40P) at Sabres (34P) - 7PM

BOS is 2-0-0 vs BUF this season, 1-0-0 in BUF. BOS has won 5 straight vs BUF

BUF (13-13-8):

1-2-2 past 5GP, 10GF, 2/10 on PP

Ristolainen (1A) past 3GP

BOS (18-15-4):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 7GP, 4/5 on PK

Marchand (1G, 1A) last 3GP

Canadiens (47P) at Panthers (37P) - 730PM

FLA is 1-0-0 vs MTL this season, OTW in MTL. FLA has won 2 straight at home vs MTL

FLA (15-14-7):

0-1-2 past 3GP, 6GF, 1/13 on PP

Marchessault (1G, 2A) past 5GP

MTL (21-9-5):

0-2-1 past 3GP, 6GF, 1/8 on PP

Pacioretty (2G, 2A) last 5GP

Maple Leafs (37P) at Lightning (39P) - 730PM

TB is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, winning in TOR. TB has won 5 straight at home vs TOR, 3 shutouts

TB (18-15-3):

won 3 straight at home, 13GF, 4/11 on PP

Hedman (2G, 10A) last 7GP

TOR (15-12-7):

won 3 straight, all on the road, 3GA, 14/14 on PK (tied longest win streak of season)

Matthews (3G, 2A) 4 game PT streak

Red Wings (34P) at Senators (43P) - 8PM

DET is 1-0-0 vs OTT this season, winning at home. OTT was 1-1-1 at home vs DET last season

OTT (20-12-3):

3-0-1 past 4GP at home, 5GA, 15/16 on PK

Karlsson (4A) last 4GP

DET (15-16-4):

2-5-1 past 8GP, 16GF, 2/31 on PP

Zetterberg (1G, 3A) 4 game PT streak

Blackhawks (47P) at Predators (36P) - 8PM

split two games this season, NSH 1-0-0 at home, NSH has gone 4-2-0 past 6GP at home vs CHI

NSH (15-13-6):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 2GF, 0/4 on PP

Johansen (1G, 2A) last 3GP

CHI (22-10-5):

0-2-1 past 3GP, 5GF, 2/10 on PP

Panarin (5G, 9A) 8 game PT streak

Blue Jackets (52P) at Jets (37P) - 8PM

WPG was 2-0-0 vs CBJ last season, WPG has won 4 straight vs CBJ, 2 of the wins at home

WPG (17-17-3):

won 2 straight, 1GA in each game, 7/7 on PK

Scheifele (1G, 1A) last 2GP

CBJ (24-5-4):

won 13 straight, 21GA, 32/39 on PK

Atkinson (7G, 7A) last 10GP

Islanders (34P) at Wild (48P) - 8PM

NYI are 1-0-0 vs MIN this season, winning at home. NYI have won 3 straight vs MIN, 15GF

MIN (22-8-4):

won 11 straight, 18GA, 30/32 on PK

Coyle (1G, 5A) past 2GP

NYI (14-14-6):

won 3 straight, 13GF, 2/8 on PP

Tavares (1G, 0A) last 5GP

Avalanche (25P) at Stars (37P) - 830PM

DAL is 2-1-0 vs COL this season, 1-0-0 at home.

DAL (15-14-7):

3-0-1 past 4GP, 8GA, 6/7 on PK

Seguin (1G, 1A) past 2GP

COL (12-21-1):

1-6-0 past 7GP, 10GF, 1/30 on PP

MacKinnon (1G, 3A) past 2GP

Kings (38P) at Oilers (38P) - 9PM

LAK are 1-0-0 vs EDM this season, winning at home. LAK have won 6 straight vs EDM

EDM (18-12-6):

3-0-1 past 4GP, all 3-2, 3/16 on PP

McDavid (1G, 2A) past 3GP

LAK (17-14-4):

1-2-2 past 5GP, 9GF, 2/13 on PP

Carter (5G, 1A) 4 game PT streak

Ducks (41P) at Flames (40P) - 9PM

Teams have split two games this season, CGY 1-0-0 at home. ANA is 2-1-0 past 3GP in CGY

CGY (19-16-2):

won 2 straight, 10GF, 2/7 on PP

Gaudreau (4G, 10A) in 10GP since returning from injury

ANA (17-12-7):

0-1-2 past 3GP, 4GF, 1/8 on PP

Getzlaf (0P) last 3GP

Rangers (49P) at Coyotes (27P) - 9PM

NYR are 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, winning at home. NYR have won 6 straight vs ARZ

ARZ (11-19-5):

lost 5 straight, outscored 18-8, 8/15 on PK

Vrbata (1G, 2A) last 3GP

NYR (24-12-1):

1-2-0 past 3GP, 17GA, 6/10 on PK

Stepan (4G, 3A) 4 game PT streak