Ice Chips: Sens' Smith out at least a week

Dreger: Marner’s demotion is to make him a better all-around player

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Zack Smith, who left Thursday's loss with an upper-body injury is out at least a week, head coach Guy Boucher announced Friday. Defenceman Mark Borowiecki remains day-to-day. Both players were absent from the team's skate on Friday morning. Smith, 29, owns five assists in seven games this season.

TSN's Brent Wallace reports the team is expected to call-up a forward from the AHL before Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Wallace notes Chris Didomenico had a nameplate in the Senators lockerroom Friday morning, signaling he could be the call-up.

Colin White, who has yet to play this season after breaking his left wrist in September. The 20-year-old appeared in two games during the regular season for the Senators and one playoff game in 2016-17.

Defenceman Ben Harpur also skated Friday morning. Harpur has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Both Harpur and White were wearing blue non-contact jerseys.

Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl took his first full practice with the Oilers since being diagnosed with a concussion on Friday. Draisaitl is expected to return to the team's lineup on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Injured forward Drake Caggiula was also on ice for practice Friday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs kept their lines the same from Wednesday's win over the Detroit Red Wings. Eric Fehr played in the 6-3 win, though he and Dominic Moore rotated again at centre on the fourth line Friday. Mitch Marner remained on the fourth line.

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

JvR-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Moore/Fehr-Marner

Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Rosen-Polak

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Adam McQuaid is expected to be out long-term after sustaining a lower-body injury on Thursday night. McQuaid needed help from teammate to get off the ice during Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canucks and Joe McDonald of the Boston Sports Journal reports the defenceman may have broken his leg. He is averaging 14:42 of ice time per game this season and owns one assist.

David Krejci left Thursday's win over the Vancouver Canucks with an upper-body injury and did not return. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game he did not expect the centre to be out long-term. The 31-year-old owns one goal and five assist in six games this season.

UPDATE: Patrice Bergeron, Kevan Miller, Krejci and McQuaid all missed practice on Friday. Tuukka Rask, who was diagnosed with a concussion on Thursday, was also absent.

Bruce Cassidy said he expects Bergeron, Miller and Krejci all to play Saturday night. He did not have update on McQuaid, who is scheduled to meet with doctors later on Thursday.

Maintenance days for Bergeron, Krejci, and Miller, according to Bruce Cassidy. Expects all of them to play tomorrow. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 20, 2017

Winnipeg Jets

Projected lines vs. Wild

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Tanev-Copp-Armia

Lemieux-Matthias-Petan

D

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Chiarot-Myers

G

Hellebuyck

Mason

New York Rangers

Henrik Lundqvist will start Saturday afternoon against the Nashville Predators.

Philadelphia Flyers

Brian Elliott is expected to start against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. - Dave Isaac, USA Today.

New Jersey Devils

Starting goaltender Cory Schneider left Thursday's overtime win over the Ottawa Senators with a lower-body injury. Schneider was injured during the second period but stayed in the game. He did not return for the third period as Keith Kinkaid took his spot in the Devils' crease. The 31-year-old has been solid in his fifth year in New Jersey, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and 0.917 save percentage. Kinkaid stopped all nine shots he faced in the third period and overtime as the Devils completed the two-goal comeback.

Buffalo Sabres

The team recalled defenceman Taylor Fedun from the AHL's Rochester Americans on Friday and placed forward Jacob Josefson on injured reserve.

Colorado Avalanche

JT Compher was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game with the St. Louis Blues with a hand injury. Compher, who played 21 games with the Avalanche last season, owns one goal and three assists this season.

TSN Game Notes



Most Goalie Wins - NHL History

Martin Brodeur 691

Patrick Roy 551

Ed Belfour 484

Roberto Luongo 454

Curtis Joseph 454

Highest Shots/Game

Team GP Sh/G

Florida Panthers 5 41.8

Edmonton Oilers 6 41.3

Columbus Blue Jackets 7 36.7

Montreal Canadiens 7 36.6

Dallas Stars 7 35.7

Lowest Team Shooting%

Team G Sh Sh%

Montreal Canadiens 10 256 3.9

Edmonton Oilers 13 248 5.2

Anaheim Ducks 12 181 6.6

New York Rangers 20 274 7.3

Arizona Coyotes 16 216 7.4

MTL/ANA only teams without a 3G scorer this season

Drouin-MTL 2

Perry-ANA 2

Cogliano-ANA 2

Rakell-ANA 2

Slow Anaheim Starts

Goose, Goose, Duck

Season Rec GF

17-18 2-3-1 12

16-17 0-3-1 7

15-16 1-7-2 10*

*1GF through first 4GP

Career HC Wins

Rank Head Coach Gms Wins

14 Alain Vigneault 1142 615

15 Jacques Martin 1294 613

16 Mike Babcock 1121 602

17 Paul Maurice 1371 599

18 Claude Julien 1028 555

Sharks (4P) at Devils (12P) - 7PM

SJ was 2-0-0 vs NJ last season, 1GA. SJ has won 5 straight in NJ

NJ (6-1-0):

won 3 straight, all by 1G, 2 past regulation, 3/13 on PP

Hall (5A) last 2GP

SJ (2-3-0):

first road game of season, 1-6-0 final 7 road games last season, outscored 26-12

Thornton (1G, 2A) in 5GP this season

Canucks (5P) at Sabres (4P) - 7PM

VAN was 2-0-0 vs BUF last season, 8/8 on PK. VAN has won 3 straight vs BUF

BUF (1-4-2):

coming off a 1-2-1 road trip, 13GA, 10/15 on PK

Eichel (1G, 5A) last 4GP

VAN (2-3-1):

1-3-1 past 5GP, 12GF, 3/24 on PP

Boeser (2G, 3A) has a PT in all 4GP

Capitals (7P) at Red Wings (8P) - 730PM

WSH was 2-0-1 vs DET last season, 0-0-1 in DET. DET has gone 2-0-1 past 3GP at home vs WSH

DET (4-3-0):

lost 2 straight, 5GF, 0/9 on PP

Zetterberg (3G, 4A) last 5GP

WSH (3-3-1):

1-3-1 last 5GP, 19GA, 13/19 on PK

Ovechkin last 2GP, 0P, -5, 10 shots

Penguins (9P) at Panthers (4P) - 730PM

PIT is 1-0-0 vs FLA this season, winning at home. PIT has gone 8-0-2 last 10GP vs FLA

FLA (2-3-0):

lost 2 straight, both on the road, 9GA, 5/7 on PK

Bjugstad (2G, 3A) last 4GP

PIT (4-2-1):

won 2 straight, 9GF, 2/6 on PP

Crosby (3G) last 2GP

Wild (4P) at Jets (6P) - 8PM

MIN was 4-1-0 vs WPG last season, 2-1-0 in WPG

WPG (3-3-0):

1-2-0 at home, 2GF in each game, 0/11 on PP

Byfuglien (2A) last 2GP

MIN (1-1-2):

1-0-2 past 3GP, 13GF, 4/10 on PP

Stewart (4G, 2A) has a PT in all 4GP

Canadiens (3P) at Ducks (5P) - 10PM

Teams split 2GP last season. ANA has won 3 straight at home vs MTL

ANA (2-3-1):

lost 2 straight, 1GF in each game, 0/6 on PP (0/21PP on season)

Perry 0P last 5GP

MTL (1-5-1):

0-5-1 past 6GP, outscored 25-8, 2/22 on PP

Drouin (2G) only player on team more than 1G