2h ago
Ice Chips: Sens' Stone, Hoffman practice
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Forwards Mark Stone and Mike Hoffman skated with the team Thursday, which gives them a chance of playing Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Jonathan Drouin is dealing with the flu, will be a game-time decision.
New York Rangers
Head coach Alain Vigneault says that goaltender Henrik Lundqvist will be in net Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Forward Brandon Perri will be back in the lineup.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have signed goaltender Jeff Glass to a two-year contract. Glass, 31, posted a 2.38 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 10 games with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs this season.
Due to the nature of Glass' contract, this gives the Blackhawks expendable goaltender in regards to the upcoming NHL expansion draft. - TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun
Washington Capitals
Capitals head coach Barry Trotz doesn't believe that defenceman Matt Niskanen's lower-body injury is serious. - CSN Mid-Atlantic
Forward Travis Boyd has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears of the AHL.
Montreal Canadiens
Lines at morning skate:
Pacioretty- Danault - Radulov
Byron - Galchenyuk - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Shaw
Flynn - McCarron - Mitchell
Emelin - Weber
Markov - Petry
Beaulieu - Pateryn
Price
Montoya
Scratches: Andrighetto, Desharnais, Nesterov
Arizona Coyotes
Forward Brad Richardson (leg) is weeks away from returning, but there is a possibility that he returns before the season's over. Richardson has been out since November 17.- Arizona Republic
Boston Bruins
Forward Austin Czarnik (lower body) is getting close to returning to the lineup. - Boston Herald
Goalie Anton Khudobin is likely to start Thursday's against the Los Angeles Kings.
Colorado Avalanche
Forward Rene Bourque (head) has been skating in a no-contact jersey. Bourque has been out since February 1. - Denver Post