Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forwards Mark Stone and Mike Hoffman skated with the team Thursday, which gives them a chance of playing Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sens having a little practice in Raleigh today. Stone and Hoffman are on the ice pic.twitter.com/v3u4QaisaO — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) February 23, 2017

Sens Lines:

Smith-Brassard-Stone

Dzingel-Turris-Hoffman

Pyatt-Pageau-Neil

Kelly-Wingels-Lazar

Bailey-McCormick — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) February 23, 2017

Not sure yet. We will get an update after practice. On Wednesday, Dorion didn’t seem to think they would be ready to play Friday https://t.co/XeGqorG7x7 — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) February 23, 2017

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Jonathan Drouin is dealing with the flu, will be a game-time decision.

Drouin still battling flu, Cooper said. That's why Conacher called up as insurance #tblightning — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) February 23, 2017

New York Rangers

Head coach Alain Vigneault says that goaltender Henrik Lundqvist will be in net Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Forward Brandon Perri will be back in the lineup.

AV confirms @HLundqvist30 will be in net for #NYR tonight against Toronto. @pirri91 back in the lineup. Buchnevich comes out. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 23, 2017

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have signed goaltender Jeff Glass to a two-year contract. Glass, 31, posted a 2.38 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 10 games with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs this season.

Due to the nature of Glass' contract, this gives the Blackhawks expendable goaltender in regards to the upcoming NHL expansion draft. - TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun

Washington Capitals

Capitals head coach Barry Trotz doesn't believe that defenceman Matt Niskanen's lower-body injury is serious. - CSN Mid-Atlantic

Forward Travis Boyd has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

Montreal Canadiens

Lines at morning skate:

Pacioretty- Danault - Radulov

Byron - Galchenyuk - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Shaw

Flynn - McCarron - Mitchell

Emelin - Weber

Markov - Petry

Beaulieu - Pateryn

Price

Montoya

Scratches: Andrighetto, Desharnais, Nesterov

Arizona Coyotes

Forward Brad Richardson (leg) is weeks away from returning, but there is a possibility that he returns before the season's over. Richardson has been out since November 17.- Arizona Republic

Boston Bruins

Forward Austin Czarnik (lower body) is getting close to returning to the lineup. - Boston Herald

Goalie Anton Khudobin is likely to start Thursday's against the Los Angeles Kings.

Cassidy said yesterday that Tuukka Rask would likely start tonight, and Khudobin would likely get the call for tomorrow night in LA. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 22, 2017

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Rene Bourque (head) has been skating in a no-contact jersey. Bourque has been out since February 1. - Denver Post