Ice Chips: Sens' Turris out two games
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators are dealing with a flu bug in their locker room and will be without top-line centre Kyle Turris for the next two games because of it. Head coach Guy Boucher said Thursday Turris has a viral infection and is out until at least Monday.
The team recalled forwards Filip Chlapik and Jack Rodewald on Wednesday from the AHL to help provide depth and Boucher said Chlapik and rookie Max McCormick will be in the lineup Thursday. Rodewald will play if the team elects to dress 12 forwards. - TSN's Brent Wallace.
Forward Zack Smith will not play tonight against the Phildalelphia Flyers, but the team is hopeful he will play on Friday night.
Craig Anderson will get the nod in net against the Flyers, making his eighth start season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward James van Riemsdyk skated with the Maple Leafs this morning at the Air Canada Centre and head coach Mike Babcock said the team is planning to have him in the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Babcock said van Riemsdyk's status for the game will be determined in warmups, but Josh Leivo will be ready to play in case van Riemsdyk cannot.
van Riemsdyk skated on his usual line with Tyler Bozak and Connor Brown. Mitch Marner was back on the fourth line with Dominic Fehr and Matt Martin, while Eric Fehr and Josh Leivo skated as extras. The winger also took to the ice on his own ahead of the team's skate after missing Wednesday's practice.
Lines at Thursday's skate:
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
JvR-Bozak-Brown
Martin-Moore-Marner
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Borgman-Polak
Vancouver Canucks
Anders Nilsson will start in net against the Washington Capitals.
Projected lines:
Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser
Granlund-Sutter-Dorsett
Daniel-Henrik-Virtanen
Vanek-Burmestrov-Gagner
D
Hutton-Tanev
Del Zotto-Gudbranson
Biega-Pouliot
Detroit Red Wings
Andreas Athanasiou is set to make his season debut on Thursday after reaching a contract with the team last week. - Helene St. James.
Boston Bruins
Goaltender Tuukka Rask has been cleared to play after sustaining a concussion last week, but will only serve as a backup against the San Jose Sharks.
New Jersey Devils
Goaltender Corey Schneider took part in practice with the team on Thursday. He is eligible to be activated off of injured reserve in time for Friday's game against the Ottawa Senators.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins recalled defenceman Frank Corrado from the AHL on Thursday and placed concussed defenceman Justin Schultz on injured reserve. Schultz was injured in the first period of the team's 2-1 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
New York Rangers
Ondrej Pavelec will make his second start of the season against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Pavelec stopped 16 of 19 shots faced in his first start of the season - a loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 14.
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck returns to the crease against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hellebuyck is 4-0 as the team's starter this season and owns a .928 save percentage and a 2.32 goals against average.