Ottawa Senators

Kyle Turris (flu) was not at the team's morning skate on Wednesday and will not play Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Guy Boucher announced. Boucher said the Senators will have to call-up a player from the AHL for Thursday's game. The team assigned Logan Brown to the OHL earlier Wednesday.

Craig Anderson will start in net against the Flyers.

Zack Smith was skating Wednesday, but in a non-contact jersey. The team is hoping Smith will be ready to join the team for Friday's game against the New Jersey Devils

Forward Bobby Ryan spoke to the media for the first time since being ruled out for a month with a hand injury last week. Ryan updated that he sustained a broken right index finger, his fifth broken finger since 2014. - TSN's Brent Wallace.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk missed Wednesday's practice, but is expected to play Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, head coach Mike Babcock announced.

Babcock added, however, van Riemsdyk's status won't be certain until Thursday.

van Riemsdyk appeared to get hurt after an awkward collision in Monday's win over the Los Angeles Kings, but stayed in the game.

Josh Leivo skated on the fourth line at practice Wednesday with Matt Martin and Dominic Moore, while Mitch Marner was bumped up to the third line with Connor Brown and Tyler Bozak

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

Brown-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Moore-Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Polak/Carrick

Leivo also filled in for JVR on the second power-play unit.

Calgary Flames

Eddie Lack will get the start in goal on Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues as the Flames play the second of back-to-back games. It will be Lack's first start of the season. He last played in relief of Mike Smith on Oct. 13 against the Ottawa Senators.

Waivers

New York Rangers forward Adam Cracknell cleared waivers Wednesday. Cracknell was claimed by the Rangers off waivers earlier this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers 2017 first round pick Nolan Patrick is on the ice for Wednesday's practice. - John Boruk NBC

Patrick left Tuesday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks he was hit into the boards by Ducks forward Chris Wagner.

The second overall pick has one goal and two assists so far this season.

Arizona Coyotes

Injured goaltender Antti Raanta joined the team for practice on Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens

Here are the lines on the ice at Canadiens practice this morning as per TSN's John Lu.

Power play:

Lehkonen - Shaw - Pacioretty

Weber - Drouin



Gallagher - Danault - Galchenyuk

Petry - Mete

Lines:

Lehkonen - Drouin - Byron

Pacioretty - Danault - Shaw

Hudon - Plekanec - Gallagher

Galchenyuk - McCarron - Scherbak

De La Rose, Mitchell



Mete - Weber

Alzner - Benn

Davidson - Petry

Morrow



Price

Montoya

IR: Schlemko (hand), Hemsky (concussion)

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have assigned forward Nic Petan to the AHL's Manitoba Moose, while forward Matt Hendricks has been activated from the injured reserve.

Petan played six games for the Jets this season without registering a point.

The 22-year-old had 13 points in 54 games last season.

Hendricks started the season on the IR with an undisclosed injury. He was hurt during the pre-season.

Jets lines:

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Tanev-Copp-Matthias

Lemieux-Hendricks-Armia

(Dano extra forward)

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

Chiarot-Poolman

Hellebuyck

Mason

(Not skating: Lowry, Perreault)