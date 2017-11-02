Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Sens forward Kyle Turris will return to the lineup tonight against the Detroit Red Wings after missing the last three games with a viral infection. The 28-year-old ha three goals and five assists over nine games this season in the nation's capital. - Ottawa Citizen

Projected Lines vs. Red Wings - Brent Wallace, TSN

Forwards

Pyatt-Brassard-Stone

Smith-Turris-Dzingel

Hoffman-Pageau-Didomenico

Rodewald-Thompson-Burrows

Dallas Stars

Forward Martin Hanzal will miss Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets with a lower-body injury and will be replaced by 22-year-old Jason Dickinson. - Mark Stepneski, Stars Website

Jason Dickinson will play tomorrow against the Jets. Martin Hanzal (lower body) won't play. Ben Bishop in goal. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) November 1, 2017

Nashville Predators

Centre Nick Bonino, who's been out since mid-October with a lower-body injury, skated with the team on Wednesday for the first time since going down. - Nashville Tennessean