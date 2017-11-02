1h ago
Ice Chips: Sens' Turris to return vs. Wings
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Sens forward Kyle Turris will return to the lineup tonight against the Detroit Red Wings after missing the last three games with a viral infection. The 28-year-old ha three goals and five assists over nine games this season in the nation's capital. - Ottawa Citizen
Projected Lines vs. Red Wings - Brent Wallace, TSN
Forwards
Pyatt-Brassard-Stone
Smith-Turris-Dzingel
Hoffman-Pageau-Didomenico
Rodewald-Thompson-Burrows
Dallas Stars
Forward Martin Hanzal will miss Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets with a lower-body injury and will be replaced by 22-year-old Jason Dickinson. - Mark Stepneski, Stars Website
Nashville Predators
Centre Nick Bonino, who's been out since mid-October with a lower-body injury, skated with the team on Wednesday for the first time since going down. - Nashville Tennessean