Karlsson most likely won't be ready for opening night

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forwards Andrew Shaw and Jonathan Drouin both skated this morning and look to be on track to being in the lineup Wednesday night versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Shaw had been sidelined with a neck injury, while Drouin had been dealing with an upper-body injury.

#Habs Shaw is on the ice. Looks like he’ll play for the first time since suffering a neck injury last Monday in Québec City. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 27, 2017

#Habs Drouin is taking part in the morning skate. Looks like he’s good to go tonight vs #Leafs in Québec. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 27, 2017

These were the Canadiens' lines at today's morning skate, per Lu:

Pacioretty-Drouin-Gallagher

Galchenyuk-McCarron-Shaw

Terry-De La Rose-Mitchell

Carr-Holland-Froese

Mete-Weber

Streit-Gelinas

Davidson-Morrow

Price

Fucale

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs' projected lines against the Canadiens, per TSN Reporter Mark Masters :

Leivo-Aaltonen-Brown

Rychel-Moore-Kapanen

Johnsson-Fehr-Soshnikov

Greening-Smith-Grundstrom

Rosen-Dermott

Borgman-Carrick

Marincin-Holl

McElhinney, Sparks

Maple Leafs' projected power-play lines:

Rosen

Brown-Johnsson-Leivo

Greening

Borgman

Carrick-Grundstrom-Kapanen

Rychel

Ottawa Senators

These were the Senators' lines at their morning skate today as they prepare for their game against the Winnipeg Jets, per TSN Reporter Brent Wallace.

Smith-Turris-Hoffman

Ryan-Pageau-Stone

Dzingel-Brown-Burrows

Formenton-Thompson-Pyatt

Odya-Ceci

Phaneuf-Chabot

Boro-Wideman

Claesson-Harpur

Karlsson (inj), Brassard (inj) and McCormick on the ice as well

Sens PP:

1. Dzingel-Turris-Burrows-Phaneuf-Hoffman - Karlsson alternating with Phaneuf on the point

2. Ryan-Brown-Stone-Chabot-Claesson

Washington Capitals

It appears that Evgeny Kuznetsov will in fact slot in on the Capitals' power play.

These are the team's lines for its game versus the New Jersey Devils tonight.

Ovechkin-Kuznesov-Connolly

Burakovsky-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Eller-Boyd

Graovac-Beagle-Peluso

Orlov-Niskanen

Ness-Carlson

Orpik-Bowey

Holtby

Grbauer

New Jersey Devils

Projected lines for the Devils tonight, per Amanda Stein of newjerseydevils.com:

Hall-Zacha-Stafford

Johansson-Hischier-Henrique

Quenneville-Coleman-Noesen

Wood-Rooney-Hayes

Moore-Severson

Butcher-Loov

Mueller-Santini/Strait

Schneider/Kinkaid