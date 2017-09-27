2h ago
Ice Chips: Shaw, Drouin expected to return
TSN.ca Staff
Karlsson most likely won't be ready for opening night
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens forwards Andrew Shaw and Jonathan Drouin both skated this morning and look to be on track to being in the lineup Wednesday night versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Shaw had been sidelined with a neck injury, while Drouin had been dealing with an upper-body injury.
These were the Canadiens' lines at today's morning skate, per Lu:
Pacioretty-Drouin-Gallagher
Galchenyuk-McCarron-Shaw
Terry-De La Rose-Mitchell
Carr-Holland-Froese
Mete-Weber
Streit-Gelinas
Davidson-Morrow
Price
Fucale
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs' projected lines against the Canadiens, per TSN Reporter Mark Masters :
Leivo-Aaltonen-Brown
Rychel-Moore-Kapanen
Johnsson-Fehr-Soshnikov
Greening-Smith-Grundstrom
Rosen-Dermott
Borgman-Carrick
Marincin-Holl
McElhinney, Sparks
Maple Leafs' projected power-play lines:
Rosen
Brown-Johnsson-Leivo
Greening
Borgman
Carrick-Grundstrom-Kapanen
Rychel
Ottawa Senators
These were the Senators' lines at their morning skate today as they prepare for their game against the Winnipeg Jets, per TSN Reporter Brent Wallace.
Smith-Turris-Hoffman
Ryan-Pageau-Stone
Dzingel-Brown-Burrows
Formenton-Thompson-Pyatt
Odya-Ceci
Phaneuf-Chabot
Boro-Wideman
Claesson-Harpur
Karlsson (inj), Brassard (inj) and McCormick on the ice as well
Sens PP:
1. Dzingel-Turris-Burrows-Phaneuf-Hoffman - Karlsson alternating with Phaneuf on the point
2. Ryan-Brown-Stone-Chabot-Claesson
Washington Capitals
It appears that Evgeny Kuznetsov will in fact slot in on the Capitals' power play.
These are the team's lines for its game versus the New Jersey Devils tonight.
Ovechkin-Kuznesov-Connolly
Burakovsky-Backstrom-Oshie
Vrana-Eller-Boyd
Graovac-Beagle-Peluso
Orlov-Niskanen
Ness-Carlson
Orpik-Bowey
Holtby
Grbauer
New Jersey Devils
Projected lines for the Devils tonight, per Amanda Stein of newjerseydevils.com:
Hall-Zacha-Stafford
Johansson-Hischier-Henrique
Quenneville-Coleman-Noesen
Wood-Rooney-Hayes
Moore-Severson
Butcher-Loov
Mueller-Santini/Strait
Schneider/Kinkaid