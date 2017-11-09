Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Miller will face his former team, the Vancouver Canucks, on Thursday in his first home start since joining the Ducks. Miller has been temporarily thrust into the starting role with the Ducks after John Gibson was placed in the concussion protocol on Tuesday night. Miller replaced Gibson in the Ducks 4-3 loss to the L.A. Kings on Tuesday, stopping 9 of 10 shots.

Miller said facing the Canucks won't carry the same meaning as past games against other teams, but he still has plenty of connections with players on the Canucks.

“I guess if you’re ranking emotional connection, it’s hard to beat Buffalo and what the city meant to me,” Miller told the Orange County Register. “(But) there’s a lot of guys on that team there (Vancouver) who I consider guys I went to battle with and guys that I really liked to be around and they’re my friends.

“There’s that element that’s always going to be there. Even with Buffalo, I think I know maybe two guys on the team. They’ve made some trades. I know more guys now on this team than really going back to Buffalo.”

Forward Ondrej Kase, who was also placed in the concussion protocol Tuesday but passed, will be a game-time decision against the Canucks.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Andrew Shaw (undisclosed) confirmed he will play Thursday against the Minnesota Wild. Jonathan Drouin, originally said by head coach Claude Julien to have a 50/50 chance of suiting up for Thursday, was on the ice for their morning skate according to TSN's John Lu.

Lu reports that Drouin suffered the injury Tuesday after taking a cross-ice pass that hit him in the hand. He missed practice Wednesday.

#Habs Drouin confirms the 1st period cross-ice pass that hit him in the hand and stick Tuesday caused him to miss yesterday’s practice. He’s saying he’s 50-50 but looked fine in optional morning skate. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 9, 2017

Ottawa Senators

The team took the ice for practice Thursday in Sweden with one day remaining before they open their two-game set with the Colorado Avalanche.

Head coach Guy Boucher confirmed Thursday Craig Anderson will start in goal for Friday's game against the Avs.

The used the following lines at the skate (via TSN's Brent Wallace):

Dzingel - Brassard - Stone

Smith - Duchene - Hoffman

Pyatt - Pageau - Burrows

Didomenico - Thompson - Paul/Rodewald

Claesson - Karlsson

Oduya - Phaneuf

Wideman/Harpur - Ceci

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have recalled left winger Dryden Hunt from AHL Springfield, his first recall to the NHL.

The 21-year-old has five goals and three assists in 13 games with Springfield this season and had 13 goals and 18 assists in 70 games with the team over the course of a full year last year.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils may get forward Kyle Palmieri back Thursday as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Palmieri made it through Wednesday's practice without issue and head coach John Hynes was optimistic about his status for Thursday.

“He looks good and he practiced full today,” Hynes said of Palmieri on Wednesday. “If everything looks good today and into tomorrow morning, it looks like he’s a good possibility to play.”

TSN Game Notes

Oilers (11P) at Devils (19P) - 7PM

EDM is 1-0-0 vs NJ this season. EDM has won 3 straight vs NJ

NJ (9-4-1):

0-2-1 last 3GP, 13GA, 7/9 on PK

Hall (4G, 4A) last 6GP

EDM (5-8-1):

2-1-0 past 3GP, 8GF, 1/5 on PP

McDavid (3G, 6A) has a PT in 6 of past 7GP

Blackhawks (16P) at Flyers (16P) - 7PM

CHI is 1-0-0 vs PHI this season, shutout win at home. PHI has gone 7-0-0 at home vs CHI in shootout era

PHI (7-6-2):

2-1-2 last 5GP, 13GF, 3/13 on PP

Couturier (3A) last 2GP

CHI (7-6-2):

2-4-0 last 6GP, 11GF, 2/25 on PP

Kane (2A) last 5GP

Wild (12P) at Canadiens (15P) - 730PM

MIN is 1-0-0 vs MTL this season, winning at home. MIN has won 2 straight in MTL, 3GA

MTL (7-8-1):

won 3 straight, 6GA, 5/8 on PK

Gallagher (4G, 3A) last 6GP

MIN (5-7-2):

lost 3 straight, outscored 11-5, 9/10 on PK

Staal (1G, 2A) last 2GP, has 499 career assists

Coyotes (6P) at Blues (25P) - 8PM

STL was 3-0-0 vs ARZ last season, 2GA. STL has won 11 straight vs ARZ

STL (12-3-1):

8-1-1 past 10GP, 2.10GA/G, 23/29 on PK

Schwartz (2G, 4A) last 4GP

ARZ (2-13-2):

1-3-1 past 5GP, 17GA, 16/18 on PK

Ekman-Larsson (2A) last 2GP

Red Wings (17P) at Flames (16P) - 9PM

CGY was 2-0-0 vs DET last season, both wins by 1G. CGY has won 2 straight at home vs DET, both OT

CGY (8-7-0):

3-2-0 on home stand, 13GA, 7/11 on PK

Gaudreau (2G, 5A) 5 game PT streak

DET (8-7-1):

won 2 straight, both on the road, 2GA, 4/4 on PK

Larkin (1G, 4A) last 5GP

Canucks (18P) at Ducks (15P) - 10PM

ANA was 3-1-1 vs VAN last season, 1-1-0 at home

ANA (6-6-3):

0-2-2 last 4GP, 8GF, 1/14 on PP

Rakell (1G, 3A) 3 game PT streak

VAN (8-5-2):

2-2-1 past 5GP, 12GA, 9/16 on PK

Boeser (3G, 5A) last 5GP

Lightning (26P) at Kings (24P) - 1030PM

LAK were 2-0-0 vs TB last season, 1GA.

LAK (11-2-2):

2-0-1 last 3GP, 12GF, 4/15 on PP

Kopitar (2G, 6A) 6 game PT streak

TB (12-2-2):

2-0-2 last 4GP, 18GF, 4/14 on PP

Stamkos (3G, 4A) last 4G