Ice Chips: Soshnikov to make season debut
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews was on the ice Thursday morning as the Leafs held their optional skate but he will not play, missing his fourth straight game. Nikita Soshnikov will instead make his season debut with Josh Leivo taking a seat.
Connor Carrick, Andreas Borgman and William Nylander were shooed off the ice by Leafs assistant D.J. Smith, who yelled "if you're playing tonight, get off the ice!"
Matthews remained on the ice and was ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the New Jersey Devils not long after.
Boston Bruins
Centre David Krejci (back) will be a game-time decision for the Bruins Thursday night when they visit the Los Angeles Kings.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Krejci was doing much better on Wednesday. "It looks like [Thursday] will be a good target date for him. It'll be a game-time decision."
The 31-year-old hasn't played since Oct. 19 and has six points in six games so far this season.
Meanwhile, goaltender Anton Khudobin is expected to start between the pipes.
Ottawa Senators
The Sens have recalled forward Nick Paul from the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced Thursday.
Here were the forwards at the morning skate: - Bruce Garrioch
Dzingel-Duchene-Ryan
Hoffman-Brassard-Stone
Pyatt-Pageau-DiDomenico
Wideman-Thompson-Burrows
Pittsburgh Penguins
Despite having a concussion, defenceman Matt Hunwick has not been ruled out for Thursday's game head coach Mike Sullivan said.
Hunwick returned to practice Wednesday and travelled with the team to Ottawa.
"(Practice) is a big step for him. We'll see how he reacts," Sullivan told the Pittsburgh Tribune Review.
Florida Panthers
The Panthers have signed forward Jonathan Ang to a three-year, entry level deal. Ang was the Panthers fourth round selection from the 2016 draft and has 30 points in 21 games for the Peterborough Petes this season.
Anaheim Ducks
Defanceman Hampus Lindholm was a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Bruins with a lower-body but head coach Randy Carlyle said he expects the 23-year-old to play Sunday.
In 10 games so far this season, he has three goals and two assists.
TSN Game Notes
Leafs Point Leaders With Matthews Out
Player G A Pts
Mitchell Marner 1 3 4
Morgan Rielly 1 3 4
James van Riemsdyk 3 1 4
Nazem Kadri 1 2 3
Patrick Marleau 3 0 3
Team SV% Leaders Nov 3rd to Present
(since Price was injured)
Team GP Sv%
San Jose Sharks 4 .944
Minnesota Wild 6 .942
Carolina Hurricanes 5 .942
Montreal Canadiens 6 .936
Tampa Bay Lightning 4 .933
Save % Rankings Pre-Price Injury
(Oct 4 to Nov 2)
Rank Team Sv%
27 Pittsburgh Penguins .889
28 Buffalo Sabres .888
29 Florida Panthers .887
30 Montreal Canadiens .872
31 Arizona Coyotes .864
NHL Goal Leaders – Oct 21st to Present
Player Team GP G
John Tavares NYI 10 11
Mark Stone Ott 9 9
Artem Anisimov Chi 11 8
Nikita Kucherov TB 10 8
Jason Zucker Min 12 8
Best Records In NHL – Oct 20th to Present
Team GP W L OTL Pts%
Tampa Bay Lightning 10 8 1 1 .850
Winnipeg Jets 11 7 1 3 .773
New York Rangers 11 8 3 0 .727
San Jose Sharks 11 8 3 0 .727
St. Louis Blues 11 7 3 1 .682
Oilers Longest Active Win Streak vs Single Opponent
BOS 5
CGY 5
STL 4
NJ 4
Worst Home Records This Season
Team GP W L OTL Pts%
Arizona Coyotes 8 1 6 1 .188
Buffalo Sabres 7 2 4 1 .357
Edmonton Oilers 10 4 6 0 .400
Vancouver Canucks 9 3 4 2 .444
Anaheim Ducks 12 5 5 2 .500
Devils (24P) at Maple Leafs (24P) - 7PM
NJ is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, winning in TOR. TOR 7-2-0 past 9GP at home vs NJ
TOR (12-7-0):
won 4 straight, 8GA, 12/15 on PK
Kadri (3G, 2A) 4 game PT streak
NJ (11-4-2):
won 2 straight, 9GF, 3/5 on PP
Hall (3G, 7A) 5 game PT streak on the road
Hurricanes (19P) at Islanders (20P) - 7PM
CAR was 3-1-1 vs NYI last season. 2-0-0 at NYI with 13GF
NYI (9-6-2):
2-1-1 last 4GP, 13GA, 12/13 on PK
Tavares (1G) last 3GP
CAR (7-5-4):
3-0-1 past 4GP, 7GA, 9/11 on PK
Staal (2G, 4A) last 3GP
Coyotes (7P) at Canadiens (18P) - 730PM
MTL was 2-0-0 vs ARZ last season, 5GF in each game.
MTL (8-9-2):
1-1-1 last 3GP, 3GF, 1/6 on PP
Drouin (1G, 2A) last 6GP
ARZ (2-15-3):
0-3-2 last 5GP, 7GF, 1/16 on PP
Keller (0P) last 4GP
Penguins (23P) at Senators (21P) - 730PM
OTT was 2-1-0 vs PIT last season, 2-0-0 at home, 2GA.
OTT (8-3-5):
won 2 straight, 4GF in each game, 2/8 on PP
Stone (5G, 2A) 4 game PT streak
PIT (10-7-3):
2-2-2 last 6GP, 19GA, 15/22 on PK
Kessel (4G, 5A) 5 game PT streak
Stars (19P) at Lightning (30P) - 730PM
Teams split 2GP last season. TB winning at home
TB (14-2-2):
5-0-1 past 6GP, 25GF, 6/21 on PP
Stamkos (2G, 5A) 4 game PT streak
DAL (9-8-1):
2-3-1 past 6GP, 17GF, 4/14 on PP
Benn (3G, 2A) 4 game PT streak
Predators (22P) at Wild (18P) - 8PM
MIN was 3-2-0 vs NSH last season, 1-1-0 at home.
MIN (8-7-2):
won 3 straight, all by shutout, 8/8 on PK
Zucker (7G, 1A) 5 game PT streak
NSH (10-5-2):
won 5 straight, 22GF, 4/21 on PP
Forsberg (1G, 2A) last 2GP
Flyers (18P) at Jets (23P) - 8PM
Teams split 2GP last season, WPG winning at home.
WPG (10-4-3):
7-1-3 last 11GP, 24GA, 33/40 on PK
Laine (5G, 2A) 6 game PT streak
PHI (8-8-2):
lost 2 straight, both to MIN, both by shutout, 0/5 on PP
Giroux (0P) 0 shots last 2GP
Capitals (21P) at Avalanche (17P) - 9PM
WSH was 2-0-0 vs COL last season. WSH has won 6 straight vs COL
COL (8-7-1):
0-2-1 last 3GP, 14GA, 6/10 on PK
MacKinnon (4G, 6A) last 6GP
WSH (10-8-1):
lost 2 straight on the road, 9GA, 8/9 on PK
Kuznetsov (5A) last 6GP
Blues (27P) at Oilers (16P) - 9PM
EDM was 3-0-0 vs STL last season, 4GA.
EDM (7-9-2):
2-1-0 past 3GP at home, 14GF, 4/6 on PP
McDavid (4G, 2A) last 5GP
STL (13-5-1):
lost 2 straight, 12GA, 3/4 on PK
Schwartz (2G, 5A) last 5GP, has 99 career goals
Knights (21P) at Canucks (20P) - 10PM
First meeting between teams
VAN (9-7-2):
3-4-1 past 8GP, 16GF, 5/28 on PP
Boeser (2A) last 5GP
VGK (10-6-1):
2-5-1 last 8GP, 34GA, 19/28 on PK
Perron (1G, 6A) 5 game PT streak
Bruins (16P) at Kings (24P) - 1030PM
LAK are 1-0-0 vs BOS this season, OTW in BOS. LAK 3-1-0 last 4 at home vs BOS (lost last)
LAK (11-5-2):
lost 3 straight, all at home, 5GF, 2/12 on PP
Kopitar (3G, 8A) 9 game PT streak
BOS (6-6-4):
0-2-1 last 3GP, 5GF, 1/12 on PP
Pastrnak (4G, 2A) last 5GP
Panthers (14P) at Sharks (20P) - 1030PM
SJ was 1-0-1 vs FLA last season, 9GF
SJ (10-6-0):
6-1-0 past 7GP, 12GA, 20/23 on PK
Couture (2G, 1A) last 2GP
FLA (6-9-2):
2-4-2 last 8GP, 31GA, 19/26 on PK
Huberdeau (2G, 5A) last 5GP