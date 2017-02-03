Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Nashville Predators

The Preds placed veteran centre Mike Ribeiro on waivers Friday. The 36-year-old has four goals and 21 assists over 46 games this season in Nashville, his third year with the club. Ribeiro was a healthy scratch for the Predators' last three games. The Montreal native is in the final year of a two-year, $7 million contract he signed with the Predators prior to last season. He has 228 goals and 565 helpers over 1074 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes and Predators. - Adam Vingan, USA Today

The Predators have waived Mike Ribeiro. https://t.co/o4KZQsjd7r — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) February 3, 2017

Dallas Stars

Jason Spezza is expected to miss time after sustaining an undisclosed injury on a hit from Adam Lowry against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Stars head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game that Spezza's timeline to return is "probably more than days." - Team Twitter.



Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron missed practice on a Friday with a lower-body injury.

Goaltender Tuuka Rask also missed practice on Friday, but the team said he was taking a maintenance day.

Practice lines:

Marchand—Spooner*—Pastrnak

Vatrano—Krejci—Backes

Beleskey—Czarnik—Nash

Schaller—Moore—Hayes



*PB37 (lower body, day-to-day) — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 3, 2017

Defense:

Chara—Carlo

Krug—McQuaid

K. Miller—C. Miller

Morrow—Liles — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 3, 2017



Florida Panthers

The team will get both Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau back in the lineup against the Anaheim Ducks tonight.

James Reimer starts against the Ducks.

New father James Reimer getting the start for Panthers tonight against Ducks. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) February 3, 2017

New York Islanders

Thomas Greiss starts in goal. Cal Clutterbuck and Thomas Hickey will return to the lineup.

Doug Weight: Greiss in goal tonight. Clutterbuck in for Prince. Hickey in for Mayfield. #Isles — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 3, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel and Kris Letang all missed Friday's optional skate.