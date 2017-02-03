1h ago
Ice Chips: Preds waive veteran C Ribeiro
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Nashville Predators
The Preds placed veteran centre Mike Ribeiro on waivers Friday. The 36-year-old has four goals and 21 assists over 46 games this season in Nashville, his third year with the club. Ribeiro was a healthy scratch for the Predators' last three games. The Montreal native is in the final year of a two-year, $7 million contract he signed with the Predators prior to last season. He has 228 goals and 565 helpers over 1074 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes and Predators. - Adam Vingan, USA Today
Dallas Stars
Jason Spezza is expected to miss time after sustaining an undisclosed injury on a hit from Adam Lowry against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
Stars head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game that Spezza's timeline to return is "probably more than days." - Team Twitter.
Boston Bruins
Patrice Bergeron missed practice on a Friday with a lower-body injury.
Goaltender Tuuka Rask also missed practice on Friday, but the team said he was taking a maintenance day.
Florida Panthers
The team will get both Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau back in the lineup against the Anaheim Ducks tonight.
James Reimer starts against the Ducks.
New York Islanders
Thomas Greiss starts in goal. Cal Clutterbuck and Thomas Hickey will return to the lineup.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel and Kris Letang all missed Friday's optional skate.