Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Dallas Stars

F Jason Spezza (upper body) is recovering quickly and will head out on the road with the team for a three game trip, according to head coach Lindy Ruff. Spezza has missed the last four games.

"Spezza will go on the road trip. He's feeling a lot better and had a really good day today," Ruff said, as quoted by the Dallas Morning News. "I think he's close."

D Johnny Oduya (ankle) will not be available for the road trip. - Dallas Morning News

Detroit Red Wings

F Thomas Vanek is unsure of his status for Sunday against the Minnesota Wild after injuring his ankle Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He missed nine minutes of the third period but returned to finish the game.

"Feels all right," he said after a 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. "Doesn't feel great but I got to finish the game with it so we'll see how it feels. I don't know. We'll see how it feels when I wake up tomorrow." - MLIVE

Minnesota Wild

D Jonas Brodin (finger) was cleared to practise Saturday but is not ready to return to lineup Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings. Brodin broke his finger on Jan. 17 and has missed the last 11 games. - Minnesota Star Tribune

New Jersey Devils

D John Moore (concussion) will return to the lineup Sunday against the San Jose Sharks. He has not played since Dec. 31. - Bergen Record