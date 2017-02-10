4h ago
Ice Chips: Stastny avoids major injury
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
St. Louis Blues
Blues centre Paul Stastny is doubtful for his team's game Saturday against the Canadiens after suffering a lower-body injury Thursday against the Maple Leafs. He is not expected to be out long-term.
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks have sent F Sven Baertschi back to Vancouver to undergo further treatment after suffering a concussion Tuesday against the Predators.
Baertschi will not be with the team Saturday against the Bruins. - Vancouver Province
Winnipeg Jets
Projected lines vs Blackhawks
Copp-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Matthias-Lowry-Armia
Perreault-Petan-Stafford
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Morrissey-Trouba
Chiarot-Postma
Hellebuyck
Hutchinson
The Jets placed D Julian Melchiori on waivers to make room for Ben Chiarot being activated off IR.
Game Notes
Blackhawks (71P) at Jets (54P) - 8PM
WPG is 4-0-0 vs CHI this season, 1-0-0 at home
WPG (25-27-4):
lost 2 straight, 9GA, 2/3 on PK
Laine (0P) last 2GP
CHI (33-17-5):
won 3 straight, 13GF, 4/8 on PP
Kane (2G, 2A) 3 game PT streak
Lightning (54P) at Wild (76P) - 8PM
MIN was 1-0-1 vs TB last season. MIN has won 4 straight at home vs TB, 4GA
MIN (35-12-6):
2-0-1 past 3GP, 13GF, 0/4 on PP
Coyle (4A) last 2GP
TB (24-24-6):
won 2 straight, 2GA, 7/7 on PK
Kucherov (2G, 3A) 3 game PT streak