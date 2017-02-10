Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

St. Louis Blues

Blues centre Paul Stastny is doubtful for his team's game Saturday against the Canadiens after suffering a lower-body injury Thursday against the Maple Leafs. He is not expected to be out long-term.

Stastny (lower-body) is doubtful to play tomorrow but hasn't been ruled out. Yeo says he doesn't expect him to be out long term. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 10, 2017

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have sent F Sven Baertschi back to Vancouver to undergo further treatment after suffering a concussion Tuesday against the Predators.

Baertschi will not be with the team Saturday against the Bruins. - Vancouver Province

Winnipeg Jets

Projected lines vs Blackhawks

Copp-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Matthias-Lowry-Armia

Perreault-Petan-Stafford

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Morrissey-Trouba

Chiarot-Postma

Hellebuyck

Hutchinson

The Jets placed D Julian Melchiori on waivers to make room for Ben Chiarot being activated off IR.



Game Notes

Blackhawks (71P) at Jets (54P) - 8PM

WPG is 4-0-0 vs CHI this season, 1-0-0 at home

WPG (25-27-4):

lost 2 straight, 9GA, 2/3 on PK

Laine (0P) last 2GP

CHI (33-17-5):

won 3 straight, 13GF, 4/8 on PP

Kane (2G, 2A) 3 game PT streak

Lightning (54P) at Wild (76P) - 8PM

MIN was 1-0-1 vs TB last season. MIN has won 4 straight at home vs TB, 4GA

MIN (35-12-6):

2-0-1 past 3GP, 13GF, 0/4 on PP

Coyle (4A) last 2GP

TB (24-24-6):

won 2 straight, 2GA, 7/7 on PK

Kucherov (2G, 3A) 3 game PT streak