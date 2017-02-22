Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

OTTAWA SENATORS

According to the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion hopes to have injured forwards Mark Stone (neck) and Matt Hoffman (groin) back in the lineup on Sunday.

Stone and Hoffman were both injured in Sunday's loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Hoffman left in the first period with the injury while Stone was knocked out of the game in the third after an elbow to the head by Jets defenceman Jake Trouba, who was suspended two games for the hit.

Stone leads the Senators with 22 goals and Hoffman is tied for second with 19.

Garrioch also reports that G Andrew Hammond is suffering from an injury, however there is no update on the severity of his condition.

BOSTON BRUINS

G Tuukka Rask expected to start Wednesday against Anaheim Ducks. - Boston Globe

MINNESOTA WILD

F Tyler Graovac and D Gustav Olofsson assigned to Iowa (AHL). - Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

F Casey Cizikas suffered hand injury, F Cal Clutterbuck left game with lower-body injury in Tuesday's win over Detroit Red Wings. - New York Newsday

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

D Pavel Zacha suffered possible head injury in Tuesday's loss to Ottawa Senators. - The Bergen Record

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

D Trevor Daley suffered lower-body injury in Tuesday's win over Carolina Hurricanes. - Pittsburgh Tribune-Review