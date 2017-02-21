Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Defenceman Michael Stone, acquired Monday from the Arizona Coyotes, will make his Flames debut on Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators.

 

Detroit Red Wings

Defenceman Mike Green is is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday night when the Red Wings host the New York Islanders. Green has missed the past two games due to an illness. - Detroit Free Press

 

Minnesota Wild

Defenceman Matt Dumba (knee) skated at practice Monday and may be given clearance to return Tuesday versus the Chicago Blackhawks. Dumba has not played since Feb. 10 when the Wild took on the Tampa Bay Lightning. - Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune

 

Washington Capitals

Forward Travis Boyd has been recalled from the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

 

Forward Garnet Hathaway has been assigned to the Stockton Heat (AHL).

 

St. Louis Blues

Forwards Magnus Paajarvi and Ivan Barbashev have been assigned to the Chicago Wolves (AHL).

 

Winnipeg Jets

Lines from morning skate:

Ehlers-Little-Wheeler
Perreault-Scheifele-Laine
Matthias-Lowry-Armia
Tanev-Petan-Thorburn

Melchiori-Byfuglien
Morrissey-Chiarot
Stuart-Postma

Hellebuyck
Hutchinson

Ottawa Senators

Goalie Craig Anderson will start tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

Game Notes

Most Rookie Goals in a Season – 07-08 to Present
Player                          Season             G         GP       ENG
Michael Grabner         2010-11 NYI  34        76        3
Logan Couture            2010-11 SJ      32        79        1
Bobby Ryan                2008-09 Anh   31        64        0
Jeff Skinner                 2010-11 Car    31        82        0
Artemi Panarin            2015-16 Chi    30        80        2
Patrik Laine                 2016-17 Wpg  28        54        3
Auston Matthews       2016-17 Tor    28        58        0

Matthews vs Laine Head to Head
Year                Event     Matthews        Laine   Winner
2015                U18                 1A        0P        USA*                    
2016                Worlds            1A        0P        FIN
2016                World Cup      1A        0P        NA
Oct 19/16        NHL Reg        1A       3G       WPG(OT)
*Gold Medal Game

Senators (68P) at Devils (60P) - 7PM
OTT is 2-0-0 vs NJ this season, 1GA. 3-0 win in NJ
NJ (25-24-10):
2-3-0 past 5GP, 11GF, 4/12 on PP
Hall (1G, 4A) last 5GP
OTT (31-20-6):
won 2 straight on road, 9GF, 2/6 on PP
Karlsson (1G, 6A) 5 game PT streak

Canadiens (70P) at Rangers (77P) - 7PM
MTL is 1-0-0 vs NYR this season, winning at home. MTL has won 2 straight at NYR, 1GA
NYR (38-19-1):
7-1-0 past 8GP, 17GA, 16/20 on PK
Zuccarello (1G, 1A) last 2GP
MTL (31-20-8):
lost 3 straight, outscored 11-3, 0/11 on PP
Pacioretty (3G, 4A) last 4GP

Penguins (80P) at Hurricanes (56P) - 7PM
PIT is 2-0-0 vs CAR this season, 10GF, 1-0-0 in CAR
CAR (24-23-8):
0-3-1 past 4GP, outscored 16-3, 1/10 on PP
Skinner (1G) last 4GP
PIT (36-14-8):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 3GF, 0/5 on PP
Crosby (2G, 3A) last 4GP

Jets (61P) at Maple Leafs (65P) - 730PM
WPG is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, OTW at home. WPG is 8-0-1 past 9GP vs TOR
TOR (27-20-11):
1-2-1 past 4GP at home, 12GF, 3/11 on PP
Matthews (1G, 2A) last 2GP
WPG (28-29-5):
3-0-1 past 4GP, 14GF, 0/11 on PP
Laine (5G, 3A) 4 game PT streak

Islanders (64P) at Red Wings (58P) - 730PM
DET is 2-0-0 vs NYI this season, both by 1G, 1 of the games at home
DET (24-25-10):
won 2 straight, 2GA in each game, 9/9 on PK
Zetterberg (4A) last 2GP
NYI (27-21-10):
3-3-0 past 6GP, 18GF, 3/18 on PP
Tavares (1G, 4A) last 5GP

Oilers (72P) at Lightning (60P) - 730PM
EDM is 1-0-0 vs TB this season, SOW at home. TB has won 4 straight at home vs EDM
TB (26-26-8):
4-0-2 past 6GP, 10GA, 18/19 on PK
Hedman (3G, 3A) last 3GP
EDM (32-19-8):
won 3 straight, 6GA, 10/11 on PK
McDavid (2G, 5A) 4 game PT streak

Flames (62P) at Predators (64P) - 8PM
NSH is 1-0-0 vs CGY this season, winning in CGY. CGY has won 3 straight in NSH, twice past regulation
NSH (28-22-8):
2-3-0 past 5GP, 22GA, 15/21 on PK
Subban (1G, 4A) last 3GP
CGY (29-26-4):
2-2-1 past 5GP, 9GF, 1/17 on PP
Backlund (1G, 4A) past 6GP

Blackhawks (77P) at Wild (84P) - 8PM
MIN is 1-0-1 vs CHI this season, 0-0-1 at home
MIN (39-13-6):
won 2 straight, 3GA, 4/4 on PK
Granlund (2G, 3A) last 5GP
CHI (36-18-5):
6-1-0 past 7GP, 29GF, 6/18 on PP
Kane (5G, 6A) last 7GP

Kings (60P) at Avalanche (35P) - 9PM
Teams have split 2GP this season, COL 1-0-0 at home. COL has won 2 straight at home vs LAK
COL (16-38-3):
1-0-1 past 2GP, 4GF, 0/7 on PP
Duchene (1G, 2A) last 2GP
LAK (28-26-4):
lost 3 straight, 5GF, 1/8 on PP
Carter (2G, 4A) last 4GP