Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Defenceman Michael Stone, acquired Monday from the Arizona Coyotes, will make his Flames debut on Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators.

Glen Gulutzan has confirmed Michael Stone will play tonight. He will be paired up with Matt Bartkowski. #CGYvsNSH pic.twitter.com/BDwB4pF0Ta — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 21, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

Defenceman Mike Green is is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday night when the Red Wings host the New York Islanders. Green has missed the past two games due to an illness. - Detroit Free Press

Minnesota Wild

Defenceman Matt Dumba (knee) skated at practice Monday and may be given clearance to return Tuesday versus the Chicago Blackhawks. Dumba has not played since Feb. 10 when the Wild took on the Tampa Bay Lightning. - Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune

Washington Capitals

Forward Travis Boyd has been recalled from the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

Calgary Flames

Forward Garnet Hathaway has been assigned to the Stockton Heat (AHL).

St. Louis Blues

Forwards Magnus Paajarvi and Ivan Barbashev have been assigned to the Chicago Wolves (AHL).

The #stlblues have assigned Paajarvi and Barbashev to @Chicago_Wolves. They'll be back, just going there to play during the break. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 21, 2017

Winnipeg Jets

Lines from morning skate:

Ehlers-Little-Wheeler

Perreault-Scheifele-Laine

Matthias-Lowry-Armia

Tanev-Petan-Thorburn

Melchiori-Byfuglien

Morrissey-Chiarot

Stuart-Postma

Hellebuyck

Hutchinson

Ottawa Senators

Goalie Craig Anderson will start tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

Coach Guy Boucher has already said the plan is to start Craig Anderson. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 21, 2017

Game Notes

Most Rookie Goals in a Season – 07-08 to Present

Player Season G GP ENG

Michael Grabner 2010-11 NYI 34 76 3

Logan Couture 2010-11 SJ 32 79 1

Bobby Ryan 2008-09 Anh 31 64 0

Jeff Skinner 2010-11 Car 31 82 0

Artemi Panarin 2015-16 Chi 30 80 2

Patrik Laine 2016-17 Wpg 28 54 3

Auston Matthews 2016-17 Tor 28 58 0

Matthews vs Laine Head to Head

Year Event Matthews Laine Winner

2015 U18 1A 0P USA*

2016 Worlds 1A 0P FIN

2016 World Cup 1A 0P NA

Oct 19/16 NHL Reg 1A 3G WPG(OT)

*Gold Medal Game

Senators (68P) at Devils (60P) - 7PM

OTT is 2-0-0 vs NJ this season, 1GA. 3-0 win in NJ

NJ (25-24-10):

2-3-0 past 5GP, 11GF, 4/12 on PP

Hall (1G, 4A) last 5GP

OTT (31-20-6):

won 2 straight on road, 9GF, 2/6 on PP

Karlsson (1G, 6A) 5 game PT streak

Canadiens (70P) at Rangers (77P) - 7PM

MTL is 1-0-0 vs NYR this season, winning at home. MTL has won 2 straight at NYR, 1GA

NYR (38-19-1):

7-1-0 past 8GP, 17GA, 16/20 on PK

Zuccarello (1G, 1A) last 2GP

MTL (31-20-8):

lost 3 straight, outscored 11-3, 0/11 on PP

Pacioretty (3G, 4A) last 4GP

Penguins (80P) at Hurricanes (56P) - 7PM

PIT is 2-0-0 vs CAR this season, 10GF, 1-0-0 in CAR

CAR (24-23-8):

0-3-1 past 4GP, outscored 16-3, 1/10 on PP

Skinner (1G) last 4GP

PIT (36-14-8):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 3GF, 0/5 on PP

Crosby (2G, 3A) last 4GP

Jets (61P) at Maple Leafs (65P) - 730PM

WPG is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, OTW at home. WPG is 8-0-1 past 9GP vs TOR

TOR (27-20-11):

1-2-1 past 4GP at home, 12GF, 3/11 on PP

Matthews (1G, 2A) last 2GP

WPG (28-29-5):

3-0-1 past 4GP, 14GF, 0/11 on PP

Laine (5G, 3A) 4 game PT streak

Islanders (64P) at Red Wings (58P) - 730PM

DET is 2-0-0 vs NYI this season, both by 1G, 1 of the games at home

DET (24-25-10):

won 2 straight, 2GA in each game, 9/9 on PK

Zetterberg (4A) last 2GP

NYI (27-21-10):

3-3-0 past 6GP, 18GF, 3/18 on PP

Tavares (1G, 4A) last 5GP

Oilers (72P) at Lightning (60P) - 730PM

EDM is 1-0-0 vs TB this season, SOW at home. TB has won 4 straight at home vs EDM

TB (26-26-8):

4-0-2 past 6GP, 10GA, 18/19 on PK

Hedman (3G, 3A) last 3GP

EDM (32-19-8):

won 3 straight, 6GA, 10/11 on PK

McDavid (2G, 5A) 4 game PT streak

Flames (62P) at Predators (64P) - 8PM

NSH is 1-0-0 vs CGY this season, winning in CGY. CGY has won 3 straight in NSH, twice past regulation

NSH (28-22-8):

2-3-0 past 5GP, 22GA, 15/21 on PK

Subban (1G, 4A) last 3GP

CGY (29-26-4):

2-2-1 past 5GP, 9GF, 1/17 on PP

Backlund (1G, 4A) past 6GP

Blackhawks (77P) at Wild (84P) - 8PM

MIN is 1-0-1 vs CHI this season, 0-0-1 at home

MIN (39-13-6):

won 2 straight, 3GA, 4/4 on PK

Granlund (2G, 3A) last 5GP

CHI (36-18-5):

6-1-0 past 7GP, 29GF, 6/18 on PP

Kane (5G, 6A) last 7GP

Kings (60P) at Avalanche (35P) - 9PM

Teams have split 2GP this season, COL 1-0-0 at home. COL has won 2 straight at home vs LAK

COL (16-38-3):

1-0-1 past 2GP, 4GF, 0/7 on PP

Duchene (1G, 2A) last 2GP

LAK (28-26-4):

lost 3 straight, 5GF, 1/8 on PP

Carter (2G, 4A) last 4GP