3h ago
Ice Chips: Stone to debut for Flames
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Calgary Flames
Defenceman Michael Stone, acquired Monday from the Arizona Coyotes, will make his Flames debut on Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators.
Detroit Red Wings
Defenceman Mike Green is is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday night when the Red Wings host the New York Islanders. Green has missed the past two games due to an illness. - Detroit Free Press
Minnesota Wild
Defenceman Matt Dumba (knee) skated at practice Monday and may be given clearance to return Tuesday versus the Chicago Blackhawks. Dumba has not played since Feb. 10 when the Wild took on the Tampa Bay Lightning. - Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune
Washington Capitals
Forward Travis Boyd has been recalled from the Hershey Bears of the AHL.
Calgary Flames
Forward Garnet Hathaway has been assigned to the Stockton Heat (AHL).
St. Louis Blues
Forwards Magnus Paajarvi and Ivan Barbashev have been assigned to the Chicago Wolves (AHL).
Winnipeg Jets
Lines from morning skate:
Ehlers-Little-Wheeler
Perreault-Scheifele-Laine
Matthias-Lowry-Armia
Tanev-Petan-Thorburn
Melchiori-Byfuglien
Morrissey-Chiarot
Stuart-Postma
Hellebuyck
Hutchinson
Ottawa Senators
Goalie Craig Anderson will start tonight against the New Jersey Devils.
Game Notes
Most Rookie Goals in a Season – 07-08 to Present
Player Season G GP ENG
Michael Grabner 2010-11 NYI 34 76 3
Logan Couture 2010-11 SJ 32 79 1
Bobby Ryan 2008-09 Anh 31 64 0
Jeff Skinner 2010-11 Car 31 82 0
Artemi Panarin 2015-16 Chi 30 80 2
Patrik Laine 2016-17 Wpg 28 54 3
Auston Matthews 2016-17 Tor 28 58 0
Matthews vs Laine Head to Head
Year Event Matthews Laine Winner
2015 U18 1A 0P USA*
2016 Worlds 1A 0P FIN
2016 World Cup 1A 0P NA
Oct 19/16 NHL Reg 1A 3G WPG(OT)
*Gold Medal Game
Senators (68P) at Devils (60P) - 7PM
OTT is 2-0-0 vs NJ this season, 1GA. 3-0 win in NJ
NJ (25-24-10):
2-3-0 past 5GP, 11GF, 4/12 on PP
Hall (1G, 4A) last 5GP
OTT (31-20-6):
won 2 straight on road, 9GF, 2/6 on PP
Karlsson (1G, 6A) 5 game PT streak
Canadiens (70P) at Rangers (77P) - 7PM
MTL is 1-0-0 vs NYR this season, winning at home. MTL has won 2 straight at NYR, 1GA
NYR (38-19-1):
7-1-0 past 8GP, 17GA, 16/20 on PK
Zuccarello (1G, 1A) last 2GP
MTL (31-20-8):
lost 3 straight, outscored 11-3, 0/11 on PP
Pacioretty (3G, 4A) last 4GP
Penguins (80P) at Hurricanes (56P) - 7PM
PIT is 2-0-0 vs CAR this season, 10GF, 1-0-0 in CAR
CAR (24-23-8):
0-3-1 past 4GP, outscored 16-3, 1/10 on PP
Skinner (1G) last 4GP
PIT (36-14-8):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 3GF, 0/5 on PP
Crosby (2G, 3A) last 4GP
Jets (61P) at Maple Leafs (65P) - 730PM
WPG is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, OTW at home. WPG is 8-0-1 past 9GP vs TOR
TOR (27-20-11):
1-2-1 past 4GP at home, 12GF, 3/11 on PP
Matthews (1G, 2A) last 2GP
WPG (28-29-5):
3-0-1 past 4GP, 14GF, 0/11 on PP
Laine (5G, 3A) 4 game PT streak
Islanders (64P) at Red Wings (58P) - 730PM
DET is 2-0-0 vs NYI this season, both by 1G, 1 of the games at home
DET (24-25-10):
won 2 straight, 2GA in each game, 9/9 on PK
Zetterberg (4A) last 2GP
NYI (27-21-10):
3-3-0 past 6GP, 18GF, 3/18 on PP
Tavares (1G, 4A) last 5GP
Oilers (72P) at Lightning (60P) - 730PM
EDM is 1-0-0 vs TB this season, SOW at home. TB has won 4 straight at home vs EDM
TB (26-26-8):
4-0-2 past 6GP, 10GA, 18/19 on PK
Hedman (3G, 3A) last 3GP
EDM (32-19-8):
won 3 straight, 6GA, 10/11 on PK
McDavid (2G, 5A) 4 game PT streak
Flames (62P) at Predators (64P) - 8PM
NSH is 1-0-0 vs CGY this season, winning in CGY. CGY has won 3 straight in NSH, twice past regulation
NSH (28-22-8):
2-3-0 past 5GP, 22GA, 15/21 on PK
Subban (1G, 4A) last 3GP
CGY (29-26-4):
2-2-1 past 5GP, 9GF, 1/17 on PP
Backlund (1G, 4A) past 6GP
Blackhawks (77P) at Wild (84P) - 8PM
MIN is 1-0-1 vs CHI this season, 0-0-1 at home
MIN (39-13-6):
won 2 straight, 3GA, 4/4 on PK
Granlund (2G, 3A) last 5GP
CHI (36-18-5):
6-1-0 past 7GP, 29GF, 6/18 on PP
Kane (5G, 6A) last 7GP
Kings (60P) at Avalanche (35P) - 9PM
Teams have split 2GP this season, COL 1-0-0 at home. COL has won 2 straight at home vs LAK
COL (16-38-3):
1-0-1 past 2GP, 4GF, 0/7 on PP
Duchene (1G, 2A) last 2GP
LAK (28-26-4):
lost 3 straight, 5GF, 1/8 on PP
Carter (2G, 4A) last 4GP