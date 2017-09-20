Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Islanders

Newsday Sports' Arthur Staple reports that Islanders' captain John Tavares did not participate in the morning skate and appears to not be playing tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. Forwards Kyle Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas and defenceman Thomas Hickey were also not on the ice. According to Staple, all four had a maintenance day on Tuesday.

Thomas Greiss and Kristers Gudļevskis will be between the pipes for the game.

Montreal Canadiens

Morning skate lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards
Pacioretty - Drouin - Hemsky
Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen
Martinsen - Froese - Scherbak
Carr - Holland - Eisenschmeid

Defencemen
Streit/Mete - Weber
Benn/Jerabek - Davidson

Goaltenders
Price
Lindgren

Winnipeg Jets

According to TSN's Sara Olesky, Steve Mason will start in net tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. Forwards Bryan Little, Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, along with defencemen Dustin Byfuglien and Dimitry Kulikov didn't take part in the morning skate, but are in the lineup.

Pittsburgh Penguins

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, goaltender Matt Murray will play two periods tonight against the Detroit Red Wings and Tristan Jarry will play one.

Florida Panthers

Head coach Bob Boughner told the Miami Herald's George Richards on the Joe Rose Show that centre Vincent Trocheck suffered minor upper-body injury against the Nashville Predators.

Detroit Red Wings

According to Helene St. James, goaltenders Jimmy Howard and Tom McCollum will be between the pipes against the Penguins.