Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Islanders

Newsday Sports' Arthur Staple reports that Islanders' captain John Tavares did not participate in the morning skate and appears to not be playing tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. Forwards Kyle Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas and defenceman Thomas Hickey were also not on the ice. According to Staple, all four had a maintenance day on Tuesday.

Thomas Greiss and Kristers Gudļevskis will be between the pipes for the game.

Both #Isles squads for games in Barclays/Lehigh Valley on ice this AM. No Tavares on either rink. Appears he's not playing tonight. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) September 20, 2017

Clutterbuck, Cizikas, Hickey also not on ice this AM. Tavares and those 3 had maintenance days Tuesday. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) September 20, 2017

Apologies, Halak/Gibson going to LV and Greiss/Gudlevskis in BK. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNewsday) September 20, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

Morning skate lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards

Pacioretty - Drouin - Hemsky

Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen

Martinsen - Froese - Scherbak

Carr - Holland - Eisenschmeid

Defencemen

Streit/Mete - Weber

Benn/Jerabek - Davidson

Goaltenders

Price

Lindgren

Winnipeg Jets

According to TSN's Sara Olesky, Steve Mason will start in net tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. Forwards Bryan Little, Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, along with defencemen Dustin Byfuglien and Dimitry Kulikov didn't take part in the morning skate, but are in the lineup.

A number of these players not on the ice for morning skate-- 18,26,55,33,5 https://t.co/FuPkcqFmCg — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) September 20, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, goaltender Matt Murray will play two periods tonight against the Detroit Red Wings and Tristan Jarry will play one.

#Pens HC Sullivan said Murray will start and play 2 periods with Jarry playing 1 -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) September 20, 2017

Florida Panthers

Head coach Bob Boughner told the Miami Herald's George Richards on the Joe Rose Show that centre Vincent Trocheck suffered minor upper-body injury against the Nashville Predators.

.@FlaPanthers coach Bob Boughner tells @JoeRoseShow that Vincent Trocheck suffered minor upper-body injury in Nashville. — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) September 20, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

According to Helene St. James, goaltenders Jimmy Howard and Tom McCollum will be between the pipes against the Penguins.