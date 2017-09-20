2h ago
Ice Chips: Tavares not playing vs. Flyers
TSN.ca Staff
Mason, Myers excited to get going tonight when Jets host Oilers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
New York Islanders
Newsday Sports' Arthur Staple reports that Islanders' captain John Tavares did not participate in the morning skate and appears to not be playing tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. Forwards Kyle Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas and defenceman Thomas Hickey were also not on the ice. According to Staple, all four had a maintenance day on Tuesday.
Thomas Greiss and Kristers Gudļevskis will be between the pipes for the game.
Montreal Canadiens
Morning skate lines - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Pacioretty - Drouin - Hemsky
Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen
Martinsen - Froese - Scherbak
Carr - Holland - Eisenschmeid
Defencemen
Streit/Mete - Weber
Benn/Jerabek - Davidson
Goaltenders
Price
Lindgren
Winnipeg Jets
According to TSN's Sara Olesky, Steve Mason will start in net tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. Forwards Bryan Little, Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, along with defencemen Dustin Byfuglien and Dimitry Kulikov didn't take part in the morning skate, but are in the lineup.
Pittsburgh Penguins
According to head coach Mike Sullivan, goaltender Matt Murray will play two periods tonight against the Detroit Red Wings and Tristan Jarry will play one.
Florida Panthers
Head coach Bob Boughner told the Miami Herald's George Richards on the Joe Rose Show that centre Vincent Trocheck suffered minor upper-body injury against the Nashville Predators.
Detroit Red Wings
According to Helene St. James, goaltenders Jimmy Howard and Tom McCollum will be between the pipes against the Penguins.