WAIVERS

The Vegas Golden Knights have claimed goaltender Malcolm Subban from the Boston Bruins. The Colorado Avalanche claimed defenceman Patrik Nemeth from the Dallas Stars.

VGK claims Subban from BOS. COL claims Nemeth from DAL. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 3, 2017

The 23-year-old Subban made one appearance for the Bruins last season and has spent the the better part of the last four season with Boston's AHL affiliate Providence Bruins. Subban has a career 2.40 goals against average and .918 save percentage in the AHL.

Nemeth appeared in 40 games last season for the Stars and had three assists and a minus-4 rating. The 25-year-old also played four games for the AHL's Texas Stars and had a goal and two assists.

Everyone else placed on waivers Monday has cleared. The full list is available below.

Nashville Predators place Harry Zolnierczyk on waivers on Tuesday.

ZOLNIERCZYK (Nash) only player placed on waivers today — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 3, 2017

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Twenty-three players practiced for the Canadiens on Tuesday. Schlemko once again skated solo on a separate pad. - TSN

Tuesday's Practice Lines

Pacioretty - Drouin - Gallagher

Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen

Galchenyuk - Danault - Shaw

Byron - De La Rose/Mitchell -Hemsky

Mete - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Benn - Streit

Morrow - Davidson

Price

Montoya

Injured: Schlemko (hand)

WINNIPEG JETS

Tuesday's Practice Lines

Perreault-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Tanev-Lowry-Armia

Dano-Matthias-Petan

Also on ice: Connor, Copp

Injured Reserve: Hendricks

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

Chiarot-Poolman

Mason

Hellebuyck

Cleared waivers

DI GIUSEPPE, PHILLIP - CAR

RAMAGE, JOHN - CBJ

GAZDIC, LUKE - CGY

HATHAWAY, GARNET - CGY

BERUBE, JEAN-FRANCOIS - CHI

JURCO, TOMAS - CHI

TOOTOO, JORDIN - CHI

BOURQUE, GABRIEL -COL

MCKENZIE, CURTIS - DAL

BOOTH, DAVID - DET

SPROUL, RYAN - DET

MURPHY, RYAN - MIN

FROESE, BYRON - MTL

MARTINSEN, ANDREAS - MTL

GIBBONS, BRIAN - N.J

STRAIT, BRIAN - N.J

BERNIER, STEVE - NYI

GIONTA, STEPHEN - NYI

READ, MATT - PHI

BOLLIG, BRANDON - S.J

GROSENICK, TROY - S.J

MASHINTER, BRANDON - S.J

BINNINGTON, JORDAN - STL

CONACHER, CORY -T.B

GREENING, COLIN - TOR

LOVERDE, VINCENT - TOR

MUELLER, CHRIS - TOR

RYCHEL, KERBY - TOR

SMITH, BEN - TOR

SPARKS, GARRET - TOR

PEDAN, ANDREY - VAN

PULKKINEN, TEEMU - VGK

LIPON, JC - WPG

PELUSO, ANTHONY - WSH

Placed on waivers

ZOLNIERCZYK, HARRY - NSH