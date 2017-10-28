3h ago
Ice Chips: VGK D Garrison clears waivers
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
The Maple Leafs have loaned forward Eric Fehr to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League and recalled forward Kasperi Kapanen.
Matt Martin and James van Riemsdyk will both be out of the lineup with injuries for the Leafs when they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
OTTAWA SENATORS
The Senators have assigned Colin White to Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.
BOSTON BRUINS
Goaltender Tuukka Rask will return tonight for the Bruins against Los Angeles Kings.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Nolan Patrick will miss Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs according to general manager Ron Hextall
WAIVERS
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Jason Garrison cleared waivers on Saturday.
The Montreal Canadiens placed Martin Reway on waivers on Saturday.
EDMONTON OILERS
Projected Lines
F
Maroon McDavid Draisaitl
Lucic RNH Strome
Caggiula Letestu Kassian
Jokinen Khaira Slepyshev
D
Klefbom Larsson
Russell Benning
Nurse Gryba
G
Talbot.