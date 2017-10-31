Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vegas Golden Knights

Third-string goaltender Oscar Dansk left Monday night's game against the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury. Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant did not have an update on the injury after the game. Dansk stopped 17 of 19 shots before exiting. He was replaced by Maxime Lagace, who allowed four goals on 11 shots as the Golden Knights were handed their second loss of the season.

The Golden Knights are already without starter Marc-Andre Fleury due to a concussion and backup Malcolm Subban due to a lower-body injury. Dansk was off to a strong start to his NHL career with a 3-0 record entering Monday night. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the Golden Knights plan to use Dylan Ferguson of the WHL's Kamloops Blazers as the team's backup on an emergency basis for Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers.

Minnesota Wild

Nino Niederreiter could return tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. Coach Bruce Boudreau says Niederreiter, who practiced Monday, will be a game-time decision tonight. - Rachel Blount, Minneapolis Star Tribune via Twitter

Niederreiter suffered a high ankle sprain in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 12.