6h ago
Ice Chips: Vlasic out day-to-day with injury
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
San Jose Sharks
Veteran defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic is sidelined day-to-day with a head injury, head coach Peter DeBoer confirmed on Thursday. Vlasic, 30, suffered the injury Wednesday night after taking a hit from Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen. DeBoer doesn't believe the injury is serious, saying “I don’t believe it’s long-term,” after Thursday's practice. - The Mercury News
Toronto Maple Leafs
Kasperi Kapanen will play his second game of the season with the big club tonight when the Leafs battle the Kings in Los Angeles. He will play on a line with Leo Komarov and Nazem Kadri. - Mark Masters, TSN
Ottawa Senators
Sens forward Kyle Turris will return to the lineup tonight against the Detroit Red Wings after missing the last three games with a viral infection. The 28-year-old ha three goals and five assists over nine games this season in the nation's capital. - Ottawa Citizen
Projected Lines vs. Red Wings - Brent Wallace, TSN
Forwards
Pyatt-Brassard-Stone
Smith-Turris-Dzingel
Hoffman-Pageau-Didomenico
Rodewald-Thompson-Burrows
Winnipeg Jets
Team assigned defenceman Tucker Poolman to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. - Sara Orlesky, TSN
Projected Lines vs. Stars - Brian Munz, TSN
Forwards
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Tanev-Copp-Matthias
Lemieux-Hendricks-Armia
Defence
Morrissey-Trouba
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Kulikov-Myers
Goalies
Hellebuyck
Mason
Vancouver Canucks
Forward Anton Rodin has been assigned to the AHL. The 26-year-old Swede has not appeared in a game with the big club this season. - Team Release
Arizona Coyotes
Defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson was placed on the injured with an upper-body injury while goalie Antti Raanta (lower-body) came off the IR and will start between the pipes against the Buffalo Sabres. Forward Anthony Duclair will also return to the lineup. - Craig Morgan, AZSports
Buffalo Sabres
Winger Justin Bailey will be held out of Thursday's game with a lower-body injury. - Team Tweet
Detroit Red Wings
Veteran forward Frans Nielsen will be a game-time decision for tonight's game against Ottawa. In other news, forward David Booth cleared waivers and will stay with the team. - Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press
Dallas Stars
Forward Martin Hanzal will miss Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets with a lower-body injury and will be replaced by 22-year-old Jason Dickinson. - Mark Stepneski, Stars Website
Winger Brett Ritchie is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury. - Scott Burnside, NHL.com
Nashville Predators
Centre Nick Bonino, who's been out since mid-October with a lower-body injury, skated with the team on Wednesday for the first time since going down. - Nashville Tennessean
Waivers
The Arizona Coyotes placed defenceman Adam Clendening on waivers while forwards Freddie Hamilton of the Flames and David Booth of the Red Wings cleared waivers. - Pierre Lebrun, TSN
Game Notes
Knights (16P) at Bruins (11P) - 7PM
VGK are 1-0-0 vs BOS this season, 3-1 win at home
BOS (4-3-3):
2-0-3 past 5GP, 16GF, 7/19 on PP
Marchand (2G) last 2GP
VGK (8-3-0):
lost 2 straight, 6GA in each game, 6/10 on PK
Neal (1G, 1A) last 5GP
Islanders (15P) at Capitals (11P) - 7PM
NYI were 3-2-0 vs WSH last season, 1-1-0 in WSH
WSH (5-6-1):
lost 3 straight at home, 3GF, 0/11 on PP
Ovechkin (1G, 4A) last 7GP
NYI (7-4-1):
5-1-0 last 6GP, 4GF or more in each game, 7/23 on PP
Career GP 600 for Tavares, he has 9G, 3A last 5GP
Red Wings (13P) at Senators (15P) - 730PM
DET is 1-0-0 vs OTT this season, SOW in OTT. 4 of past 5GP between teams in OTT have gone past reg
OTT (5-2-5):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 12GA, 5/7 on PK
Stone (4G, 2A) last 5GP. 1P shy of 200 career
DET (6-6-1):
won 2 straight, 5GA, 7/8 on PK
Larkin (1G, 2A) past 2GP
Rangers (10P) at Lightning (21P) - 730PM
NYR were 2-1-0 vs TB last season, 1-0-0 in TB. NYR have won 2 straight at TB, 2GA
TB (10-2-1):
6-1-0 at home, 27GF, 10/30 on PP (lost last)
Career GP 600 for Stamkos, (6G, 18A) has a PT in 12 of 13GP
NYR (4-7-2):
0-3-0 on the road, 16GA, 11/15 on PK
Zibanejad (3G, 4A) 4 game PT streak
Blue Jackets (16P) at Panthers (9P) - 730PM
FLA 2-1-0 vs CBJ last season, 2-0-0 at home. FLA has won 4 straight at home vs CBJ
FLA (4-6-1):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 10GA, 6/8 on PK
Barkov (4G, 7A) last 6GP
CBJ (8-4-0):
3-1-0 past 4GP, 11GF, 1/13 on PP
Panarin (0P) last 3GP
Flyers (13P) at Blues (21P) - 8PM
STL was 2-0-0 vs PHI last season. STL has won 5 of past 6 at home vs PHI
STL (10-2-1):
won 4 straight, outscoring opponent 15-6, 8/9 on PK
Schwartz (6G, 4A) points in 7 of past 8GP
PHI (6-6-1):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 3GF, 1/4 on PP (shutout loss last night)
Career game 700 for Voracek, 0P last 2GP
Stars (14P) at Jets (14P) - 8PM
WPG was 4-1-0 vs DAL last season, won final 4 meetings with 21GF
WPG (6-3-2):
won 2 straight, 1GA in each game, 7/8 on PK
Scheifele (1G, 3A) last 2GP
DAL (7-5-0):
won 2 straight, both on road, 1GA in each game, 5/6 on PK
Benn (5G, 5A) last 6GP
Canadiens (9P) at Wild (10P) - 8PM
MIN was 2-0-0 vs MTL last season, 11GF. MIN has won 5 straight vs MTL 6GA
MIN (4-4-2):
2-2-0 on homestand, 9GF, 0/16 on PP
Spurgeon (1G, 4A) last 5GP
MTL (4-7-1):
won 2 straight, 13GF, 2/10 on PP
Drouin (4A) last 4GP
Hurricanes (10P) at Avalanche (12P) - 9PM
COL was 2-0-0 vs CAR last season, 1GA in each game. COL 6-0-1 at home vs CAR in shootout era
COL (6-5-0):
4-1-0 at home, 23GF, 6/23 on PP
Duchene (2A) last 5GP
CAR (4-4-2):
1-3-1 past 5GP, 17GA, 3/5 on PK
Skinner (2G, 1A) 3 game PT streak
Penguins (17P) at Flames (12P) - 9PM
CGY was 2-0-0 vs PIT last season, both wins in a shootout. CGY has won 4 straight vs PIT
CGY (6-6-0):
1-4-0 last 5GP at home, outscored 15-6, 1/14 on PP
Gaudreau (2G, 6A) last 7GP
PIT (8-5-1):
1-2-0 on road trip, 5GF, 4/10 on PP
Crosby (2A) last 6GP
Sabres (8P) at Coyotes (3P) - 10PM
Teams split 2GP last season, ARZ winning at home.
ARZ (1-11-1):
0-4-1 at home, 21GA, 9/14 on PK
Keller (6G, 5A) 7 game PT streak
BUF (3-7-2):
lost 2 straight, 3GF, 1/6 on PP
Eichel (1A) last 3GP
Maple Leafs (16P) at Kings (19P) - 1030PM
TOR is 1-0-0 vs LAK this season, winning at home. LAK have won 3 straight at home vs TOR
LAK (9-2-1):
4-0-1 at home, 9GA, 19/20 on PK
Kopitar (1G, 2A) 3 game PT streak
TOR (8-5-0):
3GF or less in 6 straight games, 2-4-0, 2/14 on PP
Marleau (2G, 2A) last 5GP