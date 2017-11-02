Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

San Jose Sharks

Veteran defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic is sidelined day-to-day with a head injury, head coach Peter DeBoer confirmed on Thursday. Vlasic, 30, suffered the injury Wednesday night after taking a hit from Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen. DeBoer doesn't believe the injury is serious, saying “I don’t believe it’s long-term,” after Thursday's practice. - The Mercury News

Toronto Maple Leafs

Kasperi Kapanen will play his second game of the season with the big club tonight when the Leafs battle the Kings in Los Angeles. He will play on a line with Leo Komarov and Nazem Kadri. - Mark Masters, TSN

Ottawa Senators

Sens forward Kyle Turris will return to the lineup tonight against the Detroit Red Wings after missing the last three games with a viral infection.

Sens forward Kyle Turris will return to the lineup tonight against the Detroit Red Wings after missing the last three games with a viral infection. The 28-year-old ha three goals and five assists over nine games this season in the nation's capital. - Ottawa Citizen

Projected Lines vs. Red Wings - Brent Wallace, TSN

Forwards

Pyatt-Brassard-Stone

Smith-Turris-Dzingel

Hoffman-Pageau-Didomenico

Rodewald-Thompson-Burrows

Winnipeg Jets

Laine: 'It feels like hockey is really hard right now' Patrik Laine admits that he feels like he can't do many positive things on the ice and he's struggled over the last stretch, but says that doesn't matter as long as the team is winning. Laine has four goals through 11 games.

Team assigned defenceman Tucker Poolman to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. - Sara Orlesky, TSN

Projected Lines vs. Stars - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Tanev-Copp-Matthias

Lemieux-Hendricks-Armia

Defence

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

Goalies

Hellebuyck

Mason

Vancouver Canucks

Forward Anton Rodin has been assigned to the AHL. The 26-year-old Swede has not appeared in a game with the big club this season. - Team Release

Arizona Coyotes

Defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson was placed on the injured with an upper-body injury while goalie Antti Raanta (lower-body) came off the IR and will start between the pipes against the Buffalo Sabres. Forward Anthony Duclair will also return to the lineup. - Craig Morgan, AZSports

Buffalo Sabres

Winger Justin Bailey will be held out of Thursday's game with a lower-body injury. - Team Tweet

Detroit Red Wings

Veteran forward Frans Nielsen will be a game-time decision for tonight's game against Ottawa. In other news, forward David Booth cleared waivers and will stay with the team. - Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press

Dallas Stars

Forward Martin Hanzal will miss Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets with a lower-body injury and will be replaced by 22-year-old Jason Dickinson. - Mark Stepneski, Stars Website

Winger Brett Ritchie is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury. - Scott Burnside, NHL.com

Nashville Predators

Centre Nick Bonino, who's been out since mid-October with a lower-body injury, skated with the team on Wednesday for the first time since going down. - Nashville Tennessean

Waivers

The Arizona Coyotes placed defenceman Adam Clendening on waivers while forwards Freddie Hamilton of the Flames and David Booth of the Red Wings cleared waivers. - Pierre Lebrun, TSN

Game Notes

Knights (16P) at Bruins (11P) - 7PM

VGK are 1-0-0 vs BOS this season, 3-1 win at home

BOS (4-3-3):

2-0-3 past 5GP, 16GF, 7/19 on PP

Marchand (2G) last 2GP

VGK (8-3-0):

lost 2 straight, 6GA in each game, 6/10 on PK

Neal (1G, 1A) last 5GP

Islanders (15P) at Capitals (11P) - 7PM

NYI were 3-2-0 vs WSH last season, 1-1-0 in WSH

WSH (5-6-1):

lost 3 straight at home, 3GF, 0/11 on PP

Ovechkin (1G, 4A) last 7GP

NYI (7-4-1):

5-1-0 last 6GP, 4GF or more in each game, 7/23 on PP

Career GP 600 for Tavares, he has 9G, 3A last 5GP

Red Wings (13P) at Senators (15P) - 730PM

DET is 1-0-0 vs OTT this season, SOW in OTT. 4 of past 5GP between teams in OTT have gone past reg

OTT (5-2-5):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 12GA, 5/7 on PK

Stone (4G, 2A) last 5GP. 1P shy of 200 career

DET (6-6-1):

won 2 straight, 5GA, 7/8 on PK

Larkin (1G, 2A) past 2GP

Rangers (10P) at Lightning (21P) - 730PM

NYR were 2-1-0 vs TB last season, 1-0-0 in TB. NYR have won 2 straight at TB, 2GA

TB (10-2-1):

6-1-0 at home, 27GF, 10/30 on PP (lost last)

Career GP 600 for Stamkos, (6G, 18A) has a PT in 12 of 13GP

NYR (4-7-2):

0-3-0 on the road, 16GA, 11/15 on PK

Zibanejad (3G, 4A) 4 game PT streak

Blue Jackets (16P) at Panthers (9P) - 730PM

FLA 2-1-0 vs CBJ last season, 2-0-0 at home. FLA has won 4 straight at home vs CBJ

FLA (4-6-1):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 10GA, 6/8 on PK

Barkov (4G, 7A) last 6GP

CBJ (8-4-0):

3-1-0 past 4GP, 11GF, 1/13 on PP

Panarin (0P) last 3GP

Flyers (13P) at Blues (21P) - 8PM

STL was 2-0-0 vs PHI last season. STL has won 5 of past 6 at home vs PHI

STL (10-2-1):

won 4 straight, outscoring opponent 15-6, 8/9 on PK

Schwartz (6G, 4A) points in 7 of past 8GP

PHI (6-6-1):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 3GF, 1/4 on PP (shutout loss last night)

Career game 700 for Voracek, 0P last 2GP

Stars (14P) at Jets (14P) - 8PM

WPG was 4-1-0 vs DAL last season, won final 4 meetings with 21GF

WPG (6-3-2):

won 2 straight, 1GA in each game, 7/8 on PK

Scheifele (1G, 3A) last 2GP

DAL (7-5-0):

won 2 straight, both on road, 1GA in each game, 5/6 on PK

Benn (5G, 5A) last 6GP

Canadiens (9P) at Wild (10P) - 8PM

MIN was 2-0-0 vs MTL last season, 11GF. MIN has won 5 straight vs MTL 6GA

MIN (4-4-2):

2-2-0 on homestand, 9GF, 0/16 on PP

Spurgeon (1G, 4A) last 5GP

MTL (4-7-1):

won 2 straight, 13GF, 2/10 on PP

Drouin (4A) last 4GP

Hurricanes (10P) at Avalanche (12P) - 9PM

COL was 2-0-0 vs CAR last season, 1GA in each game. COL 6-0-1 at home vs CAR in shootout era

COL (6-5-0):

4-1-0 at home, 23GF, 6/23 on PP

Duchene (2A) last 5GP

CAR (4-4-2):

1-3-1 past 5GP, 17GA, 3/5 on PK

Skinner (2G, 1A) 3 game PT streak

Penguins (17P) at Flames (12P) - 9PM

CGY was 2-0-0 vs PIT last season, both wins in a shootout. CGY has won 4 straight vs PIT

CGY (6-6-0):

1-4-0 last 5GP at home, outscored 15-6, 1/14 on PP

Gaudreau (2G, 6A) last 7GP

PIT (8-5-1):

1-2-0 on road trip, 5GF, 4/10 on PP

Crosby (2A) last 6GP

Sabres (8P) at Coyotes (3P) - 10PM

Teams split 2GP last season, ARZ winning at home.

ARZ (1-11-1):

0-4-1 at home, 21GA, 9/14 on PK

Keller (6G, 5A) 7 game PT streak

BUF (3-7-2):

lost 2 straight, 3GF, 1/6 on PP

Eichel (1A) last 3GP

Maple Leafs (16P) at Kings (19P) - 1030PM

TOR is 1-0-0 vs LAK this season, winning at home. LAK have won 3 straight at home vs TOR

LAK (9-2-1):

4-0-1 at home, 9GA, 19/20 on PK

Kopitar (1G, 2A) 3 game PT streak

TOR (8-5-0):

3GF or less in 6 straight games, 2-4-0, 2/14 on PP

Marleau (2G, 2A) last 5GP