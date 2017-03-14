28m ago
Ice Chips: Wild F Hanzal out vs. Capitals
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Minnesota Wild
Forward Martin Hanzal is ill and will not play against the Washington Capitals. Tyler Graovac will play in his place.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Tomas Plekanec (upper body) appears to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Chicago Blackhawks after skating with Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron at morning skate. Plekanec has missed the last three games.
Lines at morning skate:
Pacioretty – Danault – Shaw
Lehkonen - Galchenyuk – Radulov
Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher
King – Ott – Mitchell
Markov – Weber
Emelin – Petry
Davidson/Beaulieu – Benn
Price
Montoya
Scratches: Martinsen, McCarron, scratch on D undetermined as yet
Boston Bruins
There's a chance that forward Ryan Spooner (concussion) could play Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. - Boston Herald