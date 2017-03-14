Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Martin Hanzal is ill and will not play against the Washington Capitals. Tyler Graovac will play in his place.

Montreal Canadiens 

Forward Tomas Plekanec (upper body) appears to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Chicago Blackhawks after skating with Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron at morning skate. Plekanec has missed the last three games.

Lines at morning skate:

Pacioretty – Danault – Shaw

Lehkonen - Galchenyuk – Radulov

Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher

King – Ott – Mitchell

 

Markov – Weber

Emelin – Petry

Davidson/Beaulieu – Benn

 

Price 

Montoya

Scratches: Martinsen, McCarron, scratch on D undetermined as yet

Boston Bruins

There's a chance that forward Ryan Spooner (concussion) could play Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. - Boston Herald

 