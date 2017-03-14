Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Martin Hanzal is ill and will not play against the Washington Capitals. Tyler Graovac will play in his place.

Boudreau says Hanzal will not play tonight (sick) and Graovac will slide into the lineup. #MINvsWSH — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 14, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Tomas Plekanec (upper body) appears to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Chicago Blackhawks after skating with Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron at morning skate. Plekanec has missed the last three games.

Lines at morning skate:

Pacioretty – Danault – Shaw

Lehkonen - Galchenyuk – Radulov

Byron – Plekanec – Gallagher

King – Ott – Mitchell

Markov – Weber

Emelin – Petry

Davidson/Beaulieu – Benn

Price

Montoya

Scratches: Martinsen, McCarron, scratch on D undetermined as yet

Boston Bruins

There's a chance that forward Ryan Spooner (concussion) could play Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. - Boston Herald