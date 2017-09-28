1h ago
Ice Chips: Wild's Parise uncertain for opener
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Minnesota Wild
Veteran Wild forward Zach Parise may not be ready to play the season opener next Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings with a back injury, according to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune. After missing the first week of camp, the 33-year-old practiced with his team on Wednesday, but was forced to leaves 15 minutes early.
“Well, I’m sure that’s his goal if you ask him,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said when asked if he'll be ready for opening night. “To me, it’s an 82-game season. You know, I’d take 70 or 75 games right now.”
The forward scored 19 goals and added 23 assists over 69 games with Minnesota in 2016-17, his fifth year with the team.
Philadelphia Flyers
2017 second overall pick Nolan Patrick as well as forward Oskar Lindblom have done enough to likely make the opening night roster, according to CSNPhilly. Patrick, 19, has two assists over five preseason games. - CSNPhilly
Toronto Maple Leafs
Thursday's Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
JvR-Bozak-Marner
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
Martin-Aaltonen-Brown
Fehr-Moore-Leivo
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Marincin-Carrick
Borgman-Rosen