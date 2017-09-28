Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Minnesota Wild

Veteran Wild forward Zach Parise may not be ready to play the season opener next Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings with a back injury, according to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune. After missing the first week of camp, the 33-year-old practiced with his team on Wednesday, but was forced to leaves 15 minutes early.

“Well, I’m sure that’s his goal if you ask him,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said when asked if he'll be ready for opening night. “To me, it’s an 82-game season. You know, I’d take 70 or 75 games right now.”

The forward scored 19 goals and added 23 assists over 69 games with Minnesota in 2016-17, his fifth year with the team.

Philadelphia Flyers

2017 second overall pick Nolan Patrick as well as forward Oskar Lindblom have done enough to likely make the opening night roster, according to CSNPhilly. Patrick, 19, has two assists over five preseason games. - CSNPhilly

Toronto Maple Leafs

Thursday's Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

JvR-Bozak-Marner

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

Martin-Aaltonen-Brown

Fehr-Moore-Leivo

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Marincin-Carrick

Borgman-Rosen