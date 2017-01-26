7h ago
Ice Chips: Wingels debuts for Sens, Neil sits
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
San Jose Sharks
Forward Tomas Hertl is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday night versus the Oilers. Hertl has missed the last 32 games because of a knee injury. - Curtis Pashelka, San Jose Mercury News
Ottawa Senators
Forward Tommy Wingels is slated to make his Ottawa debut tonight against the Flames. He was traded to the Senators on Tuesday, and Casey Bailey was sent down to the minors on Wednesday to make a roster spot available.
Goalie Mike Condon is expected to expected to make his 15th straight start Thursday. In his last outing, the netminder recorded his fourth shutout of the season, registering 31 saves in 3-0 win over the Capitals. - Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Citizen
Lines at morning skate:
Dzingel Turris Ryan
Smith Brassard Stone
Hoffman Pageau Pyatt
Kelly Lazar Wingels
Methot Karlsson
Phaneuf Ceci
Claesson Wideman
Condon
Driedger
Calgary Flames
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Alex Galchenyuk (knee) won't play Thursday night against the Islanders. Galchenyuk did not practise Wednesday and is currently listed as day-to-day. The 22-year-old aggravated a right knee injury, which kept him on the sidelines for 18 games.
Goalie Carey Price will start against the New York Islanders. - Pat Hickey, Montreal Gazette
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goalie Curtis McElhinney will be in net Thursday against the Flyers.
Winnipeg Jets
Goalie Connor Hellebuyck is expected to return on Thursday night against the Blackhawks, after sitting out the last six games. Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun
Defenceman Toby Enstrom (upper body) is questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago. Enstrom suffered injury occured on Tuesday against the Sharks. Brian Strait was called up on Wednesday as a potential replacement. Jeff Hamilton, Winnipeg Free Press
Lines at morning skate:
Copp-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Matthias-Lowry-Armia
Tanev-Petan-Thorburn
Morrissey-Byfuglien
Enstrom-Trouba
Stuart-Postma
Hellebuyck
Pavelec
Chicago Blackhawks
Forward Marcus Kruger may play Thursday when the Blackhawks host the Winnipeg Jets. Kruger has been sidelined since Dec. 30 because of a hand injury. Charlie Roumeliotis, CSN Chicago
Goalie Scott Darling will be between the pipes versus the Jets; while forward Dennis Rasmussen (illness) is questionable for Thursday. Mark Lazerus, Chicago Sun-Times
Lines at morning skate:
Hartman-Toews-Panik
Panarin-Anisimov-Kane
Schmaltz-Kruger-Hossa
Hinostroza-Kero-Desjardins
Keith-Hjalmarsson
Kempny-Seabrook
Campbell-van Riemsdyk
Darling
Crawford
St. Louis Blues
New York Islanders
Pittsburgh Penguins
Washington Capitals
Forward T.J. Oshie won't play on Thursday against the Devils due to a family matter; it appears that Jay Beagle will take his spot. - CSN Mid-Atlantic
Carolina Hurricanes
Dallas Stars
Anaheim Ducks
Goalie Ryan Faragher has been placed on waivers by the Anaheim Ducks. - Pierre LeBrun, TSN
Colorado Avalanche
Los Angeles Kings
Arizona Coyotes
Buffalo Sabres
Flames @ Senators (7:30 PM ET on TSN 5) - regional broadcast
Game Notes
OTTAWA SENATORS Lines: GAME 47 (26-15-5 57PTS)
Forwards
15 ZACK SMITH 19 DERICK BRASSARD 61 MARK STONE
18 RYAN DZINGEL 7 KYLE TURRIS 9 BOBBY RYAN
68 MIKE HOFFMAN 44 J.G. PAGEAU 10 TOM PYATT
22 CHRIS KELLY 27 CURTIS LAZAR 57 TOMMY WINGELS
Defencemen
3 MARC METHOT 65 ERIK KARLSSON
5 CODY CECI 2 DION PHANEUF
33 FREDRIK CLAESSON 6 CHRIS WIDEMAN
Goalies
1 MIKE CONDON Starting
32 CHRIS DRIEDGER
Injured:
MacArthur: Concussion (Sept 25)…Done for the season
Hammond: High Ankle Sprain (Dec.18)…indefinite
Scratches:
Anderson: Hasn’t played since Dec.5
Borowiecki: Flu
Neil
MAKING NEWS:
Lineup changes:
Tommy Wingels: Makes His Senators debut tonight playing…
Acquired from SJS on Tuesday for prospects Buddy Robinson, Zack Stortini and a 7th rnd pick
Was looking for a change of scenery. He saw that he was getting passed over for younger guys in the organization.
Wears #57 because that’s what he was given during training camp and never changed it.
Will having the quicker Wingels on the 4th line do anything to help spark Curtis Lazar who has yet to score a goal this season. (26gp 0-1-1pts)?
Chris Neil: a healthy scratch for the 1st time this season
Mike Hoffman: returns after missing 1 game with the flu. Last 7 games (7-2-9pts)
Has 10 of his 17 goals on the PP. Has 10 of the Sens 26 PPG’s. T-2nd in NHL in PPG’s
Mark Borowiecki: Will miss his 5th straight game. He is over the flu and skated with the team this morning but is still fighting the effects and lost weight (he dropped 10 lbs in 6 days)
Ottawa has won 4 straight vs CGY @ home
Mike Condon: Making his 15th straight start and 24 straight appearance.
6-1-1 in his last 8 starts.
- Damian Rhodes holds the franchise record with 25 straight starts in 1996.
Condon set a career high with 42 saves vs CBJ
The Sens 7 shutouts are the 2nd most in the NHL this season. 1 behind Washington (8)
Mark Stone: leads the league with 64 takeaways…He needs 1 assist for 100 career.\
OFF ICE:
Tom Anselmi – hired as Senators President and CEO. Anselmi spent 17 years at MLSE and named President in 2012. Replacing Cyril Leeder who was part of the originally 3 who spead headed landing the expansion franchise.
CALGARY FLAMES Lines: GAME 52 (24-24-3 51PTS)
Forwards
13 JOHNNY GAUDREAU 23 SEAN MONAHAN 67 MICHAEL FROLIK
19 MATTHEW TKACHUK 11 MIKAEL BACKLUND 39 ALEX CHIASSON
10 KRIS VERSTEEG 93 SAM BENNETT 36 TROY BROUWER
17 LANCE BOUMA 18 MATT STAJAN 79 MICHAEL FERLAND
Defencemen
5 MARK GIORDANO 27 DOUGIE HAMILTON
7 T.J. BRODIE 6 DENNIS WIDEMAN
61 BRETT KULAK 29 DERYK ENGELLAND
Goalies
1 BRIAN ELLIOTT Starting
31 CHAD JOHNSON
Injured:
Ladislav Smid
Garnet Hathaway
Scratches:
MAKING NEWS:
Tonight the Flames are flipping their top 2 RW’s to jumps start their offence. “sometimes you just need a little tweak or change.”
Brian Elliott: will start and with the way they have both played of late ..Gulutzan says with “I told both goalies directly today win and you’re in”
Johnny Gaudreau: just 3 assists in his last 11 games.
Sam Bennett: scored vs MTL ending a 12 game goal less drought and was a healthy scratch 4 games ago
The Flames have lost 4 straight (for the 2nd time this season) after a 5-1 loss @ MTL on Tuesday.
The Flames have been outscored 20-7 during the 4 game losing streak and trailed 4-0 in a the games
The Flames gave only won 3 of their last 11 games (3-7-1)
The Flames have now surrendered the goal in 9 straight games, with a 2-6-1 record over that stretch.
The losing streak has now cost the Flames a playoff spot (at the moment). This morning they woke up to find themselves out of the Wild Card spot and out a playoff spot for the 1st time since early December
The Flames have scored just 1 goal in the last 2 games and it came with just 1.1 seconds remaining in the Montreal game.
“It’s on everybody,” said Flames forward Kris Versteeg. “When everyone is pretty much horse-(bleep) throughout the lineup, you’re going to get it.”
“We were pathetic,” seethed Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan, “It was a pathetic display. No bite-back. No kick-back. Just accept it, right down. Our top guys didn’t do anything. We need somebody to step up.”
“You’ve gotta man up,” Gulutzan said. “We play well, one bad thing happens, and we crumple. We crumple. Everybody talks about our starts. Our starts? Our starts have been good. One little shot, it goes in and we crumple. We just crumple.
The GM isn’t happy either: “It’s not a system or structure thing – it’s a sweat thing. It’s an emotion thing. It’s a push-through thing,” explained GM Brad Treliving of his team’s sudden lack of character.
Other NHL Game Notes
Penguins (65P) at Bruins (54P) - 7PM
PIT is 2-0-0 vs BOS this season, both games in PIT. BOS 4-0-1 past 5GP at home vs PIT
BOS (24-21-6):
4-7-0 past 11GP at home, 28/31 on PK, shutout twice past 3GP
Pastrnak (1G, 2A) last 2GP
PIT (30-12-5):
won 2 straight on the road, outscoring opponent 11-2, 4/4 on PK
Crosby (3A) last 5GP on road
Capitals (70P) at Devils (49P) - 7PM
WSH is 1-0-1 vs NJ this season, 1-0-0 in NJ. WSH has won 6 straight in NJ
NJ (20-20-9):
0-4-1 past 5GP at home, 5GF, 1/13 on PP
Taylor (2G, 4A) last 7GP
WSH (32-10-6):
2-1-1 past 4GP on road, 17GA, 9/12 on PK
Backstrom (4G, 13A) last 11GP
Canadiens (65P) at Islanders (49P) - 7PM
MTL is 1-0-0 vs NYI this season, winning at NYI. MTL has won 7 straight vs NYI, 4 of the wins at NYI
NYI (20-17-9):
4-0-1 past 5GP, 7GA, 9/10 on PK
Tavares (8G, 3A) last 7GP
MTL (29-13-7):
2-0-1 past 3GP, 5GA, 9/10 on PK
Pacioretty (1G, 1A) last 3GP
Maple Leafs (55P) at Flyers (54P) - 7PM
TOR is 1-0-0 vs PHI this season, winning at home. TOR has won 2 straight in PHI
PHI (24-19-6):
won 2 straight, both on the road, 2GA, 5/5 on PK
Voracek (1G, 2A) last 2GP
TOR (23-14-9):
9-0-1 past 10GP on road, outscoring opponent 40-18, 33/35 on PK
JVR (4G, 11A) has a PT in 11 of past 12GP
Kings (50P) at Hurricanes (49P) - 7PM
CAR is 1-0-0 vs LAK this season, winning at LAK. CAR has gone 3-0-1 past 4GP at home vs LAK
CAR (21-19-7):
lost 4 straight, outscored 20-5, 2/15 on PP
Skinner (0P) last 5GP
LAK (23-21-4):
1-4-0 last 5GP, 10GF, 2/13 on PP
Carter (1G, 2A) last 3GP
Flames (51P) at Senators (57P) -- 730PM
CGY is 1-0-0 vs OTT this season, winning at home. OTT has won 4 straight at home vs CGY, last 2 in a shootout
OTT (26-15-5):
4-0-1 past 5GP, 19GF, 4/17 on PP
Karlsson (7A) last 7GP
CGY (24-24-3):
lost 4 straight, outscored 20-7, 11/16 on PK
Gaudreau (0G, 3A) last 11GP
Lightning (49P) at Panthers (50P) - 730PM
FLA is 1-0-1 vs TB this season, 1-0-0 at home. FLA has won 3 straight at home vs TB
FLA (20-19-10):
0-2-2 past 4GP, 8GF, 2/11 on PP
Trochek (7G, 4A) last 8GP
TB (22-22-5):
2-2-1 on road trip, 12GF, 2/15 on PP
Kucherov (1G, 2A) last 5GP
Blue Jackets (68P) at Wild (67P) - 8PM
CBJ are 1-0-0 vs MIN this season, winning in MIN. CBJ have gone 2-1-0 past 3GP at home vs MIN
MIN (31-11-5):
3-3-0 past 6GP at home, 23GF, 6/17 on PP
Granlund (1G, 8A) 8 game PT streak
CBJ (32-11-4):
2-4-0 past 6GP on road, 25GA, 15/16 on PK
Atkinson (3G) last 2GP
Jets (48P) at Blackhawks (65P) - 830PM
WPG is 3-0-0 vs CHI this season, 2GA. 2-0-0 in CHI
CHI (30-15-5):
1-2-0 past 3GP at home, 8GF, 0/6 on PP
Kane (1G) last 4GP
WPG (22-25-4):
0-3-1 past 4GP on road, 10GF, 3/11 on PP
Scheifele (4G, 5A) last 8GP
Sabres (49P) at Stars (48P) - 830PM
BUF is 1-0-0 vs DAL this season, winning at home. DAL has won 4 straight at home vs BUF
DAL (19-20-10):
0-1-2 past 3GP, 5GF, 2/14 on PP
Seguin (1G, 1A) last 2GP
BUF (20-18-9):
won 3 straight, 11GF, 2/9 on PP
Eichel (4G, 2A) last 5GP
Canucks (52P) at Coyotes (36P) - 9PM
VAN is 3-0-0 vs ARZ this season. 3GA. VAN has won 5 straight vs ARZ
ARZ (15-26-6):
won 2 straight, 8GF, 1/6 on PP, have not won 3 straight this season
Vrbata (2G, 4A) last 5GP
VAN (23-20-6):
3-1-0 past 4GP, 7GA, 6/7 on PK
H Sedin (2G, 4A) 6 game PT streak
Oilers (62P) at Sharks (64P) - 1030PM
SJ is 2-0-0 vs EDM this season, 1-0-0 at home. EDM has gone 2-0-2 past 4GP in SJ
SJ (31-16-2):
won 6 straight, 12GA, 12/14 on PK
Burns (2G, 2A) last 2GP
EDM (27-15-8):
6-0-1 past 7GP, 12GA, 18/21 on PK
McDavid (2G, 5A) 5 game PT streak