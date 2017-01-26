Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

San Jose Sharks

Forward Tomas Hertl is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday night versus the Oilers. Hertl has missed the last 32 games because of a knee injury. - Curtis Pashelka, San Jose Mercury News

#SJSharks forward Tomas Hertl has been officially activated from injured reserve. Also, Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc are back, as expected. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzCSN) January 26, 2017

Ottawa Senators

Forward Tommy Wingels is slated to make his Ottawa debut tonight against the Flames. He was traded to the Senators on Tuesday, and Casey Bailey was sent down to the minors on Wednesday to make a roster spot available.

Goalie Mike Condon is expected to expected to make his 15th straight start Thursday. In his last outing, the netminder recorded his fourth shutout of the season, registering 31 saves in 3-0 win over the Capitals. - Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Citizen

Borowiecki will not play tonight. Appears Neil will sit for Wingels. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 26, 2017

Lines at morning skate:

Dzingel Turris Ryan

Smith Brassard Stone

Hoffman Pageau Pyatt

Kelly Lazar Wingels

Methot Karlsson

Phaneuf Ceci

Claesson Wideman

Condon

Driedger

Calgary Flames

#Flames G Brian Elliott first off the ice in Ottawa. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) January 26, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Alex Galchenyuk (knee) won't play Thursday night against the Islanders. Galchenyuk did not practise Wednesday and is currently listed as day-to-day. The 22-year-old aggravated a right knee injury, which kept him on the sidelines for 18 games.

Goalie Carey Price will start against the New York Islanders. - Pat Hickey, Montreal Gazette

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goalie Curtis McElhinney will be in net Thursday against the Flyers.

Curtis McElhinney will start tomorrow in Philadelphia, Babcock confirms — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 26, 2017

Winnipeg Jets

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck is expected to return on Thursday night against the Blackhawks, after sitting out the last six games. Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun

Defenceman Toby Enstrom (upper body) is questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago. Enstrom suffered injury occured on Tuesday against the Sharks. Brian Strait was called up on Wednesday as a potential replacement. Jeff Hamilton, Winnipeg Free Press

Lines at morning skate:

Copp-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Matthias-Lowry-Armia

Tanev-Petan-Thorburn

Morrissey-Byfuglien

Enstrom-Trouba

Stuart-Postma

Hellebuyck

Pavelec

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Marcus Kruger may play Thursday when the Blackhawks host the Winnipeg Jets. Kruger has been sidelined since Dec. 30 because of a hand injury. Charlie Roumeliotis, CSN Chicago

Goalie Scott Darling will be between the pipes versus the Jets; while forward Dennis Rasmussen (illness) is questionable for Thursday. Mark Lazerus, Chicago Sun-Times

Lines at morning skate:

Hartman-Toews-Panik

Panarin-Anisimov-Kane

Schmaltz-Kruger-Hossa

Hinostroza-Kero-Desjardins

Keith-Hjalmarsson

Kempny-Seabrook

Campbell-van Riemsdyk

Darling

Crawford

St. Louis Blues

Barbashev is expected to make his #nhl debut tonight. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 26, 2017

#stlblues announce Kyle Brodziak will miss at least five weeks with a right foot injury. Barbashev has been recalled. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 26, 2017

New York Islanders

Weight: Lee, Beauvillier and Mayfield are in. Prince, Gionta and Hickey are out. Greiss in goal. #Isles pic.twitter.com/DXq9DbTV6M — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 26, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins' Patric Hornqvist will be a game-time decision, according to coach Mike Sullivan. — Joe McDonald (@ESPNJoeyMac) January 26, 2017

Sullivan confirms Rowney recall. — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPG) January 26, 2017

Penguins D Steve Oleksy clears waivers — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPG) January 26, 2017

Matt Murray is in what would appear to be the starter's net at the Penguins' game-day skate. — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPG) January 26, 2017

Washington Capitals

Forward T.J. Oshie won't play on Thursday against the Devils due to a family matter; it appears that Jay Beagle will take his spot. - CSN Mid-Atlantic

Carolina Hurricanes

Those are your scratches. Ward in net. https://t.co/FbRE5ezCxE — Cory Lavalette (@corylav) January 26, 2017

Dallas Stars

Niemi first goalie off. Looks like the starter against Buffalo. — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) January 26, 2017

Anaheim Ducks

Goalie Ryan Faragher has been placed on waivers by the Anaheim Ducks. - Pierre LeBrun, TSN

Colorado Avalanche

The #Avs have reassigned forward Jim O’Brien & goalie Spencer Martin to @sarampage. — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 26, 2017

Los Angeles Kings

Darryl said Dowd is a game-time decision. If I were a betting man (I am!) I'd say he returns after the ASB. — Jon Rosen (@lakingsinsider) January 26, 2017

Arizona Coyotes

Mike Smith will start in goal for @ArizonaCoyotes tonight vs. @Canucks in ARI's last game before NHL All-Star break. — Dave Vest (@davest4yotes) January 26, 2017

Martinook is good to return tonight, Tippett said. Doan is probable. — Sarah McLellan (@azc_mclellan) January 26, 2017

Buffalo Sabres

Anders Nilsson first goalie off for Buffalo. Looks like started vs Dallas — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) January 26, 2017

Flames @ Senators (7:30 PM ET on TSN 5) - regional broadcast

Game Notes

OTTAWA SENATORS Lines: GAME 47 (26-15-5 57PTS)

Forwards

15 ZACK SMITH 19 DERICK BRASSARD 61 MARK STONE

18 RYAN DZINGEL 7 KYLE TURRIS 9 BOBBY RYAN

68 MIKE HOFFMAN 44 J.G. PAGEAU 10 TOM PYATT

22 CHRIS KELLY 27 CURTIS LAZAR 57 TOMMY WINGELS

Defencemen

3 MARC METHOT 65 ERIK KARLSSON

5 CODY CECI 2 DION PHANEUF

33 FREDRIK CLAESSON 6 CHRIS WIDEMAN

Goalies

1 MIKE CONDON Starting

32 CHRIS DRIEDGER

Injured:

MacArthur: Concussion (Sept 25)…Done for the season

Hammond: High Ankle Sprain (Dec.18)…indefinite

Scratches:

Anderson: Hasn’t played since Dec.5

Borowiecki: Flu

Neil

MAKING NEWS:

Lineup changes:

Tommy Wingels: Makes His Senators debut tonight playing…

Acquired from SJS on Tuesday for prospects Buddy Robinson, Zack Stortini and a 7th rnd pick

Was looking for a change of scenery. He saw that he was getting passed over for younger guys in the organization.

Wears #57 because that’s what he was given during training camp and never changed it.

Will having the quicker Wingels on the 4th line do anything to help spark Curtis Lazar who has yet to score a goal this season. (26gp 0-1-1pts)?

Chris Neil: a healthy scratch for the 1st time this season

Mike Hoffman: returns after missing 1 game with the flu. Last 7 games (7-2-9pts)

Has 10 of his 17 goals on the PP. Has 10 of the Sens 26 PPG’s. T-2nd in NHL in PPG’s

Mark Borowiecki: Will miss his 5th straight game. He is over the flu and skated with the team this morning but is still fighting the effects and lost weight (he dropped 10 lbs in 6 days)

Ottawa has won 4 straight vs CGY @ home

Mike Condon: Making his 15th straight start and 24 straight appearance.

6-1-1 in his last 8 starts.

- Damian Rhodes holds the franchise record with 25 straight starts in 1996.

Condon set a career high with 42 saves vs CBJ

The Sens 7 shutouts are the 2nd most in the NHL this season. 1 behind Washington (8)

Mark Stone: leads the league with 64 takeaways…He needs 1 assist for 100 career.\

OFF ICE:

Tom Anselmi – hired as Senators President and CEO. Anselmi spent 17 years at MLSE and named President in 2012. Replacing Cyril Leeder who was part of the originally 3 who spead headed landing the expansion franchise.

CALGARY FLAMES Lines: GAME 52 (24-24-3 51PTS)

Forwards

13 JOHNNY GAUDREAU 23 SEAN MONAHAN 67 MICHAEL FROLIK

19 MATTHEW TKACHUK 11 MIKAEL BACKLUND 39 ALEX CHIASSON

10 KRIS VERSTEEG 93 SAM BENNETT 36 TROY BROUWER

17 LANCE BOUMA 18 MATT STAJAN 79 MICHAEL FERLAND

Defencemen

5 MARK GIORDANO 27 DOUGIE HAMILTON

7 T.J. BRODIE 6 DENNIS WIDEMAN

61 BRETT KULAK 29 DERYK ENGELLAND

Goalies

1 BRIAN ELLIOTT Starting

31 CHAD JOHNSON

Injured:

Ladislav Smid

Garnet Hathaway

Scratches:

MAKING NEWS:

Tonight the Flames are flipping their top 2 RW’s to jumps start their offence. “sometimes you just need a little tweak or change.”

Brian Elliott: will start and with the way they have both played of late ..Gulutzan says with “I told both goalies directly today win and you’re in”

Johnny Gaudreau: just 3 assists in his last 11 games.

Sam Bennett: scored vs MTL ending a 12 game goal less drought and was a healthy scratch 4 games ago

The Flames have lost 4 straight (for the 2nd time this season) after a 5-1 loss @ MTL on Tuesday.

The Flames have been outscored 20-7 during the 4 game losing streak and trailed 4-0 in a the games

The Flames gave only won 3 of their last 11 games (3-7-1)

The Flames have now surrendered the goal in 9 straight games, with a 2-6-1 record over that stretch.

The losing streak has now cost the Flames a playoff spot (at the moment). This morning they woke up to find themselves out of the Wild Card spot and out a playoff spot for the 1st time since early December

The Flames have scored just 1 goal in the last 2 games and it came with just 1.1 seconds remaining in the Montreal game.

“It’s on everybody,” said Flames forward Kris Versteeg. “When everyone is pretty much horse-(bleep) throughout the lineup, you’re going to get it.”

“We were pathetic,” seethed Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan, “It was a pathetic display. No bite-back. No kick-back. Just accept it, right down. Our top guys didn’t do anything. We need somebody to step up.”

“You’ve gotta man up,” Gulutzan said. “We play well, one bad thing happens, and we crumple. We crumple. Everybody talks about our starts. Our starts? Our starts have been good. One little shot, it goes in and we crumple. We just crumple.

The GM isn’t happy either: “It’s not a system or structure thing – it’s a sweat thing. It’s an emotion thing. It’s a push-through thing,” explained GM Brad Treliving of his team’s sudden lack of character.

Other NHL Game Notes

Penguins (65P) at Bruins (54P) - 7PM

PIT is 2-0-0 vs BOS this season, both games in PIT. BOS 4-0-1 past 5GP at home vs PIT

BOS (24-21-6):

4-7-0 past 11GP at home, 28/31 on PK, shutout twice past 3GP

Pastrnak (1G, 2A) last 2GP

PIT (30-12-5):

won 2 straight on the road, outscoring opponent 11-2, 4/4 on PK

Crosby (3A) last 5GP on road

Capitals (70P) at Devils (49P) - 7PM

WSH is 1-0-1 vs NJ this season, 1-0-0 in NJ. WSH has won 6 straight in NJ

NJ (20-20-9):

0-4-1 past 5GP at home, 5GF, 1/13 on PP

Taylor (2G, 4A) last 7GP

WSH (32-10-6):

2-1-1 past 4GP on road, 17GA, 9/12 on PK

Backstrom (4G, 13A) last 11GP

Canadiens (65P) at Islanders (49P) - 7PM

MTL is 1-0-0 vs NYI this season, winning at NYI. MTL has won 7 straight vs NYI, 4 of the wins at NYI

NYI (20-17-9):

4-0-1 past 5GP, 7GA, 9/10 on PK

Tavares (8G, 3A) last 7GP

MTL (29-13-7):

2-0-1 past 3GP, 5GA, 9/10 on PK

Pacioretty (1G, 1A) last 3GP

Maple Leafs (55P) at Flyers (54P) - 7PM

TOR is 1-0-0 vs PHI this season, winning at home. TOR has won 2 straight in PHI

PHI (24-19-6):

won 2 straight, both on the road, 2GA, 5/5 on PK

Voracek (1G, 2A) last 2GP

TOR (23-14-9):

9-0-1 past 10GP on road, outscoring opponent 40-18, 33/35 on PK

JVR (4G, 11A) has a PT in 11 of past 12GP

Kings (50P) at Hurricanes (49P) - 7PM

CAR is 1-0-0 vs LAK this season, winning at LAK. CAR has gone 3-0-1 past 4GP at home vs LAK

CAR (21-19-7):

lost 4 straight, outscored 20-5, 2/15 on PP

Skinner (0P) last 5GP

LAK (23-21-4):

1-4-0 last 5GP, 10GF, 2/13 on PP

Carter (1G, 2A) last 3GP

Flames (51P) at Senators (57P) -- 730PM

CGY is 1-0-0 vs OTT this season, winning at home. OTT has won 4 straight at home vs CGY, last 2 in a shootout

OTT (26-15-5):

4-0-1 past 5GP, 19GF, 4/17 on PP

Karlsson (7A) last 7GP

CGY (24-24-3):

lost 4 straight, outscored 20-7, 11/16 on PK

Gaudreau (0G, 3A) last 11GP

Lightning (49P) at Panthers (50P) - 730PM

FLA is 1-0-1 vs TB this season, 1-0-0 at home. FLA has won 3 straight at home vs TB

FLA (20-19-10):

0-2-2 past 4GP, 8GF, 2/11 on PP

Trochek (7G, 4A) last 8GP

TB (22-22-5):

2-2-1 on road trip, 12GF, 2/15 on PP

Kucherov (1G, 2A) last 5GP

Blue Jackets (68P) at Wild (67P) - 8PM

CBJ are 1-0-0 vs MIN this season, winning in MIN. CBJ have gone 2-1-0 past 3GP at home vs MIN

MIN (31-11-5):

3-3-0 past 6GP at home, 23GF, 6/17 on PP

Granlund (1G, 8A) 8 game PT streak

CBJ (32-11-4):

2-4-0 past 6GP on road, 25GA, 15/16 on PK

Atkinson (3G) last 2GP

Jets (48P) at Blackhawks (65P) - 830PM

WPG is 3-0-0 vs CHI this season, 2GA. 2-0-0 in CHI

CHI (30-15-5):

1-2-0 past 3GP at home, 8GF, 0/6 on PP

Kane (1G) last 4GP

WPG (22-25-4):

0-3-1 past 4GP on road, 10GF, 3/11 on PP

Scheifele (4G, 5A) last 8GP

Sabres (49P) at Stars (48P) - 830PM

BUF is 1-0-0 vs DAL this season, winning at home. DAL has won 4 straight at home vs BUF

DAL (19-20-10):

0-1-2 past 3GP, 5GF, 2/14 on PP

Seguin (1G, 1A) last 2GP

BUF (20-18-9):

won 3 straight, 11GF, 2/9 on PP

Eichel (4G, 2A) last 5GP

Canucks (52P) at Coyotes (36P) - 9PM

VAN is 3-0-0 vs ARZ this season. 3GA. VAN has won 5 straight vs ARZ

ARZ (15-26-6):

won 2 straight, 8GF, 1/6 on PP, have not won 3 straight this season

Vrbata (2G, 4A) last 5GP

VAN (23-20-6):

3-1-0 past 4GP, 7GA, 6/7 on PK

H Sedin (2G, 4A) 6 game PT streak

Oilers (62P) at Sharks (64P) - 1030PM

SJ is 2-0-0 vs EDM this season, 1-0-0 at home. EDM has gone 2-0-2 past 4GP in SJ

SJ (31-16-2):

won 6 straight, 12GA, 12/14 on PK

Burns (2G, 2A) last 2GP

EDM (27-15-8):

6-0-1 past 7GP, 12GA, 18/21 on PK

McDavid (2G, 5A) 5 game PT streak