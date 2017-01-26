Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

 

San Jose Sharks

Forward Tomas Hertl is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday night versus the Oilers. Hertl has missed the last 32 games because of a knee injury. - Curtis Pashelka, San Jose Mercury News

 

Ottawa Senators

Forward Tommy Wingels is slated to make his Ottawa debut tonight against the Flames. He was traded to the Senators on Tuesday, and Casey Bailey was sent down to the minors on Wednesday to make a roster spot available.

Goalie Mike Condon is expected to expected to make his 15th straight start Thursday. In his last outing, the netminder recorded his fourth shutout of the season, registering 31 saves in 3-0 win over the Capitals. - Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Citizen

Lines at morning skate:

Dzingel Turris Ryan 
Smith Brassard Stone 
Hoffman Pageau Pyatt 
Kelly Lazar Wingels 

Methot Karlsson 
Phaneuf Ceci 
Claesson Wideman 

Condon
Driedger 

 

Calgary Flames

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Alex Galchenyuk (knee) won't play Thursday night against the Islanders. Galchenyuk did not practise Wednesday and is currently listed as day-to-day. The 22-year-old aggravated a right knee injury, which kept him on the sidelines for 18 games. 

Goalie Carey Price will start against the New York Islanders. - Pat Hickey, Montreal Gazette

 

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goalie Curtis McElhinney will be in net Thursday against the Flyers.

 

Winnipeg Jets

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck is expected to return on Thursday night against the Blackhawks, after sitting out the last six games. Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg Sun

Defenceman Toby Enstrom (upper body) is questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago. Enstrom suffered injury occured on Tuesday against the Sharks. Brian Strait was called up on Wednesday as a potential replacement. Jeff Hamilton, Winnipeg Free Press

Lines at morning skate:

Copp-Scheifele-Wheeler 
Ehlers-Little-Laine 
Matthias-Lowry-Armia 
Tanev-Petan-Thorburn 

Morrissey-Byfuglien 
Enstrom-Trouba 
Stuart-Postma 

Hellebuyck 
Pavelec 

 

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Marcus Kruger may play Thursday when the Blackhawks host the Winnipeg Jets. Kruger has been sidelined since Dec. 30 because of a hand injury. Charlie Roumeliotis, CSN Chicago

Goalie Scott Darling will be between the pipes versus the Jets; while forward Dennis Rasmussen (illness) is questionable for Thursday. Mark Lazerus, Chicago Sun-Times

Lines at morning skate:

Hartman-Toews-Panik 
Panarin-Anisimov-Kane 
Schmaltz-Kruger-Hossa 
Hinostroza-Kero-Desjardins 

Keith-Hjalmarsson 
Kempny-Seabrook 
Campbell-van Riemsdyk 

Darling 
Crawford 

 

St. Louis Blues

 

New York Islanders

 

Pittsburgh Penguins 

 

Washington Capitals

Forward T.J. Oshie won't play on Thursday against the Devils due to a family matter; it appears that Jay Beagle will take his spot. - CSN Mid-Atlantic

 

Carolina Hurricanes

Dallas Stars

 

Anaheim Ducks 

Goalie Ryan Faragher has been placed on waivers by the Anaheim Ducks. - Pierre LeBrun, TSN

 

Colorado Avalanche

 

Los Angeles Kings 

 

Arizona Coyotes 

Buffalo Sabres 

Flames @ Senators (7:30 PM ET on TSN 5) - regional broadcast

Game Notes

OTTAWA SENATORS Lines: GAME 47 (26-15-5 57PTS) 
Forwards
15 ZACK SMITH 19 DERICK BRASSARD 61 MARK STONE
18 RYAN DZINGEL 7 KYLE TURRIS 9 BOBBY RYAN
68 MIKE HOFFMAN 44 J.G. PAGEAU 10 TOM PYATT 
22 CHRIS KELLY 27 CURTIS LAZAR 57 TOMMY WINGELS

Defencemen
3 MARC METHOT 65 ERIK KARLSSON 
5 CODY CECI 2 DION PHANEUF 
33 FREDRIK CLAESSON 6 CHRIS WIDEMAN 

Goalies
1 MIKE CONDON Starting 
32 CHRIS DRIEDGER 

Injured:
MacArthur: Concussion (Sept 25)…Done for the season
Hammond: High Ankle Sprain (Dec.18)…indefinite 

Scratches: 
Anderson: Hasn’t played since Dec.5
Borowiecki: Flu
Neil

MAKING NEWS:
Lineup changes:
Tommy Wingels: Makes His Senators debut tonight playing…
Acquired from SJS on Tuesday for prospects Buddy Robinson, Zack Stortini and a 7th rnd pick
Was looking for a change of scenery. He saw that he was getting passed over for younger guys in the organization. 
Wears #57 because that’s what he was given during training camp and never changed it.

Will having the quicker Wingels on the 4th line do anything to help spark Curtis Lazar who has yet to score a goal this season. (26gp 0-1-1pts)?

Chris Neil: a healthy scratch for the 1st time this season

Mike Hoffman: returns after missing 1 game with the flu. Last 7 games (7-2-9pts)
Has 10 of his 17 goals on the PP. Has 10 of the Sens 26 PPG’s. T-2nd in NHL in PPG’s

Mark Borowiecki: Will miss his 5th straight game. He is over the flu and skated with the team this morning but is still fighting the effects and lost weight (he dropped 10 lbs in 6 days)

Ottawa has won 4 straight vs CGY @ home 

Mike Condon: Making his 15th straight start and 24 straight appearance.
6-1-1 in his last 8 starts.
- Damian Rhodes holds the franchise record with 25 straight starts in 1996.
Condon set a career high with 42 saves vs CBJ

The Sens 7 shutouts are the 2nd most in the NHL this season. 1 behind Washington (8)

Mark Stone: leads the league with 64 takeaways…He needs 1 assist for 100 career.\

OFF ICE:
Tom Anselmi – hired as Senators President and CEO. Anselmi spent 17 years at MLSE and named President in 2012. Replacing Cyril Leeder who was part of the originally 3 who spead headed landing the expansion franchise.

 

 

CALGARY FLAMES Lines: GAME 52 (24-24-3 51PTS) 
Forwards
13 JOHNNY GAUDREAU 23 SEAN MONAHAN 67 MICHAEL FROLIK 
19 MATTHEW TKACHUK 11 MIKAEL BACKLUND 39 ALEX CHIASSON
10 KRIS VERSTEEG 93 SAM BENNETT 36 TROY BROUWER
17 LANCE BOUMA 18 MATT STAJAN 79 MICHAEL FERLAND

Defencemen
5 MARK GIORDANO 27 DOUGIE HAMILTON
7 T.J. BRODIE 6 DENNIS WIDEMAN
61 BRETT KULAK 29 DERYK ENGELLAND

Goalies
1 BRIAN ELLIOTT Starting
31 CHAD JOHNSON

Injured:
Ladislav Smid
Garnet Hathaway

Scratches:

MAKING NEWS:
Tonight the Flames are flipping their top 2 RW’s to jumps start their offence. “sometimes you just need a little tweak or change.”

Brian Elliott: will start and with the way they have both played of late ..Gulutzan says with “I told both goalies directly today win and you’re in”

Johnny Gaudreau: just 3 assists in his last 11 games.

Sam Bennett: scored vs MTL ending a 12 game goal less drought and was a healthy scratch 4 games ago

The Flames have lost 4 straight (for the 2nd time this season) after a 5-1 loss @ MTL on Tuesday.

The Flames have been outscored 20-7 during the 4 game losing streak and trailed 4-0 in a the games

The Flames gave only won 3 of their last 11 games (3-7-1)

The Flames have now surrendered the goal in 9 straight games, with a 2-6-1 record over that stretch. 

The losing streak has now cost the Flames a playoff spot (at the moment). This morning they woke up to find themselves out of the Wild Card spot and out a playoff spot for the 1st time since early December

The Flames have scored just 1 goal in the last 2 games and it came with just 1.1 seconds remaining in the Montreal game.

“It’s on everybody,” said Flames forward Kris Versteeg. “When everyone is pretty much horse-(bleep) throughout the lineup, you’re going to get it.” 

“We were pathetic,” seethed Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan, “It was a pathetic display. No bite-back. No kick-back. Just accept it, right down. Our top guys didn’t do anything. We need somebody to step up.”
“You’ve gotta man up,” Gulutzan said. “We play well, one bad thing happens, and we crumple. We crumple. Everybody talks about our starts. Our starts? Our starts have been good. One little shot, it goes in and we crumple. We just crumple. 

The GM isn’t happy either: “It’s not a system or structure thing – it’s a sweat thing. It’s an emotion thing. It’s a push-through thing,” explained GM Brad Treliving of his team’s sudden lack of character. 

 

Other NHL Game Notes

Penguins (65P) at Bruins (54P) - 7PM

 

PIT is 2-0-0 vs BOS this season, both games in PIT. BOS 4-0-1 past 5GP at home vs PIT

 

BOS (24-21-6):

 

4-7-0 past 11GP at home, 28/31 on PK, shutout twice past 3GP

 

Pastrnak (1G, 2A) last 2GP

 

PIT (30-12-5):

 

won 2 straight on the road, outscoring opponent 11-2, 4/4 on PK

 

Crosby (3A) last 5GP on road

 

 

Capitals (70P) at Devils (49P) - 7PM

 

WSH is 1-0-1 vs NJ this season, 1-0-0 in NJ. WSH has won 6 straight in NJ

 

NJ (20-20-9):

 

0-4-1 past 5GP at home, 5GF, 1/13 on PP

 

Taylor (2G, 4A) last 7GP

 

WSH (32-10-6):

 

2-1-1 past 4GP on road, 17GA, 9/12 on PK

 

Backstrom (4G, 13A) last 11GP

 

 

Canadiens (65P) at Islanders (49P) - 7PM

 

MTL is 1-0-0 vs NYI this season, winning at NYI. MTL has won 7 straight vs NYI, 4 of the wins at NYI

 

NYI (20-17-9):

 

4-0-1 past 5GP, 7GA, 9/10 on PK

 

Tavares (8G, 3A) last 7GP

 

MTL (29-13-7):

 

2-0-1 past 3GP, 5GA, 9/10 on PK

 

Pacioretty (1G, 1A) last 3GP

 

 

Maple Leafs (55P) at Flyers (54P) - 7PM

 

TOR is 1-0-0 vs PHI this season, winning at home. TOR has won 2 straight in PHI 

 

PHI (24-19-6):

 

won 2 straight, both on the road, 2GA, 5/5 on PK

 

Voracek (1G, 2A) last 2GP

 

TOR (23-14-9):

 

9-0-1 past 10GP on road, outscoring opponent 40-18, 33/35 on PK

 

JVR (4G, 11A) has a PT in 11 of past 12GP

 

 

Kings (50P) at Hurricanes (49P) - 7PM

 

CAR is 1-0-0 vs LAK this season, winning at LAK. CAR has gone 3-0-1 past 4GP at home vs LAK

 

CAR (21-19-7):

 

lost 4 straight, outscored 20-5, 2/15 on PP

 

Skinner (0P) last 5GP

 

LAK (23-21-4):

 

1-4-0 last 5GP, 10GF, 2/13 on PP

 

Carter (1G, 2A) last 3GP

 

 

Flames (51P) at Senators (57P) -- 730PM

 

CGY is 1-0-0 vs OTT this season, winning at home. OTT has won 4 straight at home vs CGY, last 2 in a shootout

 

OTT (26-15-5):

 

4-0-1 past 5GP, 19GF, 4/17 on PP

 

Karlsson (7A) last 7GP

 

CGY (24-24-3):

 

lost 4 straight, outscored 20-7, 11/16 on PK

 

Gaudreau (0G, 3A) last 11GP

 

 

Lightning (49P) at Panthers (50P) - 730PM

 

FLA is 1-0-1 vs TB this season, 1-0-0 at home. FLA has won 3 straight at home vs TB

 

FLA (20-19-10):

 

0-2-2 past 4GP, 8GF, 2/11 on PP

 

Trochek (7G, 4A) last 8GP

 

TB (22-22-5):

 

2-2-1 on road trip, 12GF, 2/15 on PP

 

Kucherov (1G, 2A) last 5GP

 

 

Blue Jackets (68P) at Wild (67P) - 8PM

 

CBJ are 1-0-0 vs MIN this season, winning in MIN. CBJ have gone 2-1-0 past 3GP at home vs MIN

 

MIN (31-11-5):

 

3-3-0 past 6GP at home, 23GF, 6/17 on PP 

 

Granlund (1G, 8A) 8 game PT streak

 

CBJ (32-11-4):

 

2-4-0 past 6GP on road, 25GA, 15/16 on PK

 

Atkinson (3G) last 2GP

 

 

Jets (48P) at Blackhawks (65P) - 830PM

 

WPG is 3-0-0 vs CHI this season, 2GA. 2-0-0 in CHI

 

CHI (30-15-5):

 

1-2-0 past 3GP at home, 8GF, 0/6 on PP

 

Kane (1G) last 4GP

 

WPG (22-25-4):

 

0-3-1 past 4GP on road, 10GF, 3/11 on PP

 

Scheifele (4G, 5A) last 8GP

 

 

Sabres (49P) at Stars (48P) - 830PM

 

BUF is 1-0-0 vs DAL this season, winning at home. DAL has won 4 straight at home vs BUF

 

DAL (19-20-10):

 

0-1-2 past 3GP, 5GF, 2/14 on PP

 

Seguin (1G, 1A) last 2GP

 

BUF (20-18-9):

 

won 3 straight, 11GF, 2/9 on PP

 

Eichel (4G, 2A) last 5GP

 

 

Canucks (52P) at Coyotes (36P) - 9PM

 

VAN is 3-0-0 vs ARZ this season. 3GA. VAN has won 5 straight vs ARZ

 

ARZ (15-26-6):

 

won 2 straight, 8GF, 1/6 on PP, have not won 3 straight this season

 

Vrbata (2G, 4A) last 5GP

 

VAN (23-20-6):

 

3-1-0 past 4GP, 7GA, 6/7 on PK

 

H Sedin (2G, 4A) 6 game PT streak

 

 

Oilers (62P) at Sharks (64P) - 1030PM

 

SJ is 2-0-0 vs EDM this season, 1-0-0 at home. EDM has gone 2-0-2 past 4GP in SJ

 

SJ (31-16-2):

 

won 6 straight, 12GA, 12/14 on PK

 

Burns (2G, 2A) last 2GP

 

EDM (27-15-8):

 

6-0-1 past 7GP, 12GA, 18/21 on PK

 

McDavid (2G, 5A) 5 game PT streak

 

 