Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Tommy Wingels is slated to make his Ottawa debut on Thursday against the Flames. He was traded to the Senators on Tuesday, and Casey Bailey was sent down to the minors on Wednesday to make a roster spot available.

Goalie Mike Condon is expected to expected to make his 15th straight start Thursday. In his last outing, the netminder recorded his fourth shutout of the season, registering 31 saves in 3-0 win over the Capitals. - Bruce Garrioch, Ottawa Citizen

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Alex Galchenyuk (knee) won't play Thursday night against the Islanders. Galchenyuk did not practise Wednesday and is currently listed as day-to-day. The 22-year-old aggravated a right knee injury, which kept him on the sidelines for 18 games.

Goalie Carey Price will start against the New York Islanders. - Pat Hickey, Montreal Gazette

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goalie Curtis McElhinney will be in net Thursday against the Flyers.