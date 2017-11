Oilers looking to channel their frustrations against the Devils

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers shuffled their lines once again on Friday ahead of their game against the New Jersey Devils. Rookie Kailer Yamamoto dropped out of the top-six, while Anton Slepyshev moved up in his place.

Yamamoto in bottom 6 white at morning skate. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 3, 2017

Defenceman Andrej Sekera skated with the team for the first time this season on Friday. Sekera tore his ACL during the playoffs last season. He was given a six-to-nine month surgery after the surgery. He said after the skate he is without a timeline for his return.

Sekera looking good, encouraging sign that he’s taking full skates with teammates. Likely will be a bit yet, but they need him — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 3, 2017

Defenceman Kris Russell was not on ice the ice at practice on Friday. He was reportedly hit in the face by a puck during the team's pre-practice skate. Head coach Todd McLellan said after practice he expects Russell to face the Devils.

Waivers

The Anaheim Ducks placed goaltender Reto Berra on waivers Friday. he was no longer needed after Ryan Miller returned from injury this week. Berra has appeared in two games with the Ducks this season, posting an .880 save percentage and a 3.05 goals against average.

Adam Clendenning of the Arizona Coyotes cleared waivers Friday.

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Roberto Luongo is considered week-to-week with a right hand injury suffered on Oct. 20 according to Matthew DeFranks of the Sun Sentinel.

While he hasn't been cleared to play, he took part in the club's morning skate on Thursday.

In four games so far this season, the 38-year-old is 1-2-0 with a 3.53 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

With the uncertainty surrounding his return, the Panthers brought in goaltender Antti Niemi, who has entered in relief of James Reimer in two straight contests.

Boston Bruins

Tuukka Rask will start in net Saturday night against the Washington Capitals.

Brad Marchand was given Friday off but is expected to play against the Capitals.

Forward David Krejci has been ruled out of Saturday's game and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Taylor Hall is set to return to Edmonton for the second time Friday night as a New Jersey Devil, and he's a lot more comfortable this time around.

The 25-year-old was back in Edmonton for the first time on Jan. 12 after playing the Oilers in New Jersey five days earlier. He called that span "stressful" per NorthJersey.com.

The Oilers fell 3-2 in overtime during his return.

“You’re seeing a guy that’s invested in what we’re trying to do here,” Devils head coach John Hynes said. “He’s bought in and he’s a heck of a player and when he plays the game the right way, you see how dominant he can be.”

“I haven't changed completely. But I've tried to be a better practice player and be a leader in the dressing room, instead of just one of the guys like I was when I came in last season. People forget I'm only 25. I'm still learning a lot on and off the ice. It's nice to see some positive things happening for our team at the same time," Hall said.

Meanwhile, the Devils are expected to provide an update on injured forward Marcus Johansson Friday, per NorthJersey.com. He left Wednesday's game and did not return after crashing hard into the boards.

The Devils have won three straight, while the Oilers have dropped two in a row.

Washington Capitals

Injured Capitals defenceman Matt Niskanen (hand) was on the ice with a stick but without a puck Friday morning during the club's morning skate according to J.J. Regan of NBCS Washington.

He's skating with a stick this morning so that's progress. https://t.co/EKTLA2FUxC — JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) November 3, 2017

Niskanen had previously been skating without a stick prior to Caps practices, so he could be closer to returning. He is eligible to come off injured reserve on Nov. 7.

Meanwhile, Caps prospect Ilya Samsonov reportedly suffered a concussion Thursday according to Metallurg head coach Ilya Vorobyov.

So far in the KHL this season, Samsonov has a save percentage of .912 and a GAA of 2.78.

Boston Bruins

Forward Jordan Szwarz made his Bruins' debut Thursday night and saw 12:13 of ice time.

With David Backes sidelined for about eight weeks after colon surgery and David Krejci missing four straight games, Szwarz is expected to play a bigger role.

He last played in the NHL for the Arizona Coyotes in 2014-15, registering one goal in nine games.

Game Notes

Oilers PPG This Season

RNH 2

Letestu 2*

Strome 1*

*Only goals on the season

Shots on Goal/Game Leaders

Team Sh/G

Edmonton Oilers 37.6

Montreal Canadiens 37.5

Cbus Blue Jackets 36.7

Carolina Hurricanes 36

Pittsburgh Penguins 35.4

Lowest Team Shooting%

Team Sh%

Edmonton Oilers 5.8

Montreal Canadiens 6.8

Calgary Flames 7

Pittsburgh Penguins 7.5

Carolina Hurricanes 7.6

Lowest Team SV%

Team GP Sv%

Arizona Coyotes 14 .864

Montreal Canadiens 13 .872

Florida Panthers 12 .887

Buffalo Sabres 13 .888

Pittsburgh Penguins 15 .889

Toronto Maple Leafs 14 .893

New York Rangers 14 .893

Edmonton Oilers 11 .894

Devils (18P) at Oilers (7P) - 9PM

EDM was 2-0-0 vs NJ last season, both wins in OT

EDM (3-7-1):

lost 2 straight, both at home, 2GF in each game, 1/9 on PP

McDavid (2G, 3A) 4 game PT streak

NJ (9-2-0):

won 3 straight, 7GA, 10/11 on PK

Hall (2G, 4A) 3 game PT streak

Predators (12P) at Ducks (13P) - 10PM

ANA was 2-1-0 vs NSH last season, 2-0-0 at home. ANA has won 5 straight reg GP at home vs NSH

ANA (6-5-1):

2-2-0 last 4GP, 11GF, 2/9 on PP

Kase (2G) has scored in back to back games

NSH (5-5-2):

1-3-1 past 5GP, outscored 17-9, 4/22 on PP

Forsberg (1G) last 3GP, has 99 career goals