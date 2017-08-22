PHILADELPHIA — Pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, Giancarlo Stanton added his major league-leading 46th homer and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-8 in the opener of a traditional doubleheader Tuesday.

Dan Straily (8-8) allowed three runs and two hits — homers to Rhys Hoskins and Cameron Rupp — in six innings.

Marcell Ozuna also went deep for the Marlins in a six-run sixth and J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run shot in the ninth.

Cesar Hernandez, Tommy Joseph and pinch-hitter Andres Blanco also connected for the Phillies as the teams combined for nine homers.

Aaron Nola (9-9) gave up seven runs and nine hits in 6 1-3 innings in his second straight poor start after 10 excellent outings in a row.

After Christian Yelich gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI double, Hoskins drove a two-run shot out to centre for his sixth homer in eight games. It was initially ruled a double, but overturned on replay.

Stanton ripped an RBI double for a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Rupp answered with his 13th homer in the bottom half.

Suzuki, who leads the majors with 21 pinch hits, made it 6-3 on his third homer and second career as a pinch hitter. The other was against the Phillies on Sept. 6, 2016.

After Stanton connected one batter later, Yelich singled and Ozuna hit his 28th homer for a 9-3 lead.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: RHP Javy Guerra was designated for assignment and LHP Jarlin Garcia was recalled from a rehab assignment. ... RHP Severino Gonzalez was added as the 26th man.

Phillies: Added Nick Pivetta as their 26th man and selected RHP Yacksel Rios' contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Justin Bour resumed baseball activities Tuesday. He's been on the disabled list since July 25 because of a strained oblique.

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder strain. ... RHP Vince Velasquez was transferred to the 60-day DL.

UP NEXT

Pivetta (4-8) takes the mound for Philadelphia in the nightcap against Jose Urena (11-5).

