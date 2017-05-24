League of Legends and the Intel Extreme Masters are at odds once again.

Due to continuing scheduling conflicts, IEM organizer Michael Blicharz announced on Reddit that the world’s most popular esport will not be included in the upcoming season.

League of Legends developers Riot Games have played nicely for many years, incorporating breaks in the League Championship Series regular seasons to allow teams the opportunity to participate in IEM events, however things have become more complicated as the League of Legends schedule continues to grow.

Riot hosts two international tournaments - the League of Legends World Championship and the Mid-Season Invitational - and intends to add more. The company echoed the sentiments in a release of its own, effectively ending any hopes of seeing League of Legends at IEM in the near future.

Another issue plaguing the partnership is prize money at IEM events. Many invited teams declined entry to IEM tournaments due to a lack of financial incentive in comparison to the domestic leagues. While the tournament has played host to some of the biggest teams in the world, it is not as deep of a competition as it could be.