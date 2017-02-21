The Intel Extreme Masters Season Xi world championship in Katowice, Poland kicks off Wednesday with the League of Legends tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about the League of Legends event and the teams from around the world competing for the grand prize.

WHO: G2 Esports, Unicorns of Love, H2K, M19, Kongdoo Monster, ROX Tigers, Hong Kong ESports and Flash Wolves.

WHAT: Intel Extreme Masters Season 11 World Championship

WHERE: Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland

WHEN: February 22-26, 2017

FORMAT

Two groups of four will battle through a group stage bracket for a shot in a four-team playoffs. The opening round is a best-of-one, the second round and semifinals are a best-of-three and the grand finals will be a best-of-five series.

PRIZE POOL

Result Earnings (USD) 1st $70,000 2nd $30,000 3rd-4th $15,000 5th-6th $7,000 7th-8th $3,000

TEAMS

GROUP A: ROX Tigers, H2k-Gaming, Hong Kong Esports and M19

GROUP B: G2 ESports, Kongdoo Monsters, Unicorns of Love and Flash Wolves

G2 Esports (EU LCS): The defending 2016 Spring and Summer Split champions are living up to their top billing through five weeks this spring. They've defeated the best Europe has to offer in Misfits (5-1), Unicorns of Love (5-1) and H2K (5-2), dropping just three rounds along the way. Leading the way is AD carry Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen, who is third in the EU LCS with an 11.3 KDA ratio (28/6/40) and fourth with 9.3 CS per minute. Domestically they are fine, but international struggles have plagued the team greatly over the last 12 months. G2 finished fifth out of six teams at the 2016 Mid-Season Invitational last May and followed that up with a disastrous 13-16th place finish at the 2016 World Championship in October. G2 couldn't be playing any better at this point and competing in their home region is a chance to erase some haunting international memories.

Unicorns of Love (EU LCS): The Unicorns of Love haven't been the same since winning IEM Oakland in this past November and they couldn't be happier. It's hard to find many negatives with the way UoL have kicked off 2017. Save for one of the most unlikely Nexus defences in the history of the LCS, UoL would have taken the opening round of their series with G2 this past weekend and might be the ones heading into Katowice with an unbeaten league record instead of their EU LCS counterparts. Xerxe has been a beast in the jungle through five weeks with a staggering 49 KDA ratio (12/1/37) - 21 points higher than former UoL and current Team Vitality ADC Pierre "Steeelback" Medjaldi. The entire team has working like a fine tuned machine. Mid laner Fabian "Exileh" Schubert leads the LCS with 61 kills while top laner Tamas "Vizicsacsi" Kiss (91) and support Zdravets "Hylissang" Galabov (100) are top five in assists. UoL has already survived the gauntlet of an IEM event and is looking sharp as ever heading into another one.

H2K (EU LCS): This is not the same H2K that powered its way into the worlds semis in October, but they aren't completely fresh meat heading into IEM. After saying goodbye to Oskar "VandeR Bogdan, Ryu "Ryu" Sang-ook, Ales "Freeze" Knezinek and Konstantinos "FORG1VEN" Tzortziou in the offseason, returning players Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu and jungler Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski have been joined by Fabian "Febiven" Diepstraten, Shin "Nuclear" Jung-hyun and Choi "Chei" Sun-ho to keep H2K in the upper half of the EU LCS standings. The downside of this break from league play to compete in an international competition is that their only two losses are following them to Katowice in the form of G2 and UoL. As one of Europe's best attempts to navigate through the competition, G2 and UoL will be a constant reminder of their weaknesses.

M19 (LCL): The Russian squad, formerly Albus Nox Luna, became the story of 2016 after a run to the quarter-finals at worlds. After rebranding as M19 at the beginning of January, the team has struggled to open the LCL Spring Split but is still tied for a playoff position through four weeks (4-4) and just two games behind three teams tied atop the standings - Vaevictus eSports, Vega Squadron and Virtus.pro (6-2). Mid laner Michael "Kira" Garmash and jungler Alexander "PvPStejos" Glazkov are tied for third in the LCL with 28 kills each and Kira is also tied for third with a 70 per cent kill participation. M19 knows what it takes to compete amongst some of the best the world has to offer and the field in Poland isn’t nearly as daunting as the worlds contingent.

Kongdoo Monster (LCK): Kongdoo had a disappointing start to 2016, finishing last place in the LCK Spring Split and falling into Challengers Korea for the summer. They proved their merit in the lower tier with a second place finish in the Summer Split and went on to win the Summer Playoffs and regain their spot in the LCK for the beginning of 2017. In between their qualification and the start of the Spring Split, Kongdoo had positive results in the form of second-place finishes at both the KeSPA Cup and IEM Gyeonggi. Riding a wave of momentum into their return to the LCK, Kongdoo’s Spring Split could not be going much worse. They are 1-7 and well on their way back into the promotion tournament. Memories of Gyeonggi should not be too long gone and they will need to channel some of that magic or they will be completely in over their heads.

ROX Tigers (LCK): The defending LCK Summer Playoff champions, the top regular season team for two consecutive splits, winners of the KeSPA Cup and semifinalists at worlds are not these ROX Tigers. That was the old Tigers before the exodus heard around the League of Legends world. Once heralded as the best team in the world, the roster of Song "Smeb" Kyung-ho, Lee "Kuro" Seo-haeng, Kim "Pray" Jong-in and Kang "Gorilla" Beom-hyeon and Han "Peanut" Wang-ho disbanded during the offseason and left the franchise a shadow of its former self. The replacements have struggled to live up to expectations in the LCK Spring Split and sit eighth with a measly two wins in four weeks. The former powerhouse qualified for IEM Katowice but it’s the new squad that will be thrown to the wolves.

Hong Kong ESports (LMS): Replacing EDward Gaming is a tall order for the LMS club, but Hong Kong Esports will be able to perform under little expectation. They are in the middle of the pack in their region and should be pretty happy with two wins in five professional league matches. After all, the team less than five months old. As the second team representing the LMS in Katowice, and the last replacement team ahead of the tournament, Hong Kong will be under the radar against a collection of teams that likely have little knowledge of the team in its infancy. They could use this to their advantage and steal a couple games along the way, if they’re lucky. This will be as tough a test as the team has faced to date.

Flash Wolves (LMS): A fixture on the international stage as representatives of Taiwan, Flash Wolves are the ultimate underdogs against the giant regions but also ultimate agitators most of the time. They’ve won consecutive LMS splits but more importantly they have had some deep runs through international competition over the past year. They advance all the way to the final four at the 2016 Mid-Season Invitational and fell just short in the IEM Oakland finals to Unicorns of Love. There was a forgettable performance (13-16th) at worlds, but it was one low point to an overall strong 2016. The Wolves will likely get demolished by at least one of their opponents in Katowice, but they will most likely stun the pants off of one of them too.

ONE BIG PREDICTION

G2’s biggest competition was EDward Gaming, but since they aren’t here anymore, the best team in Europe will have to get through two other European clubs that it has already bested in the EU LCS.

Save for a monumental disappointment of a performance, G2 will win the IEM Season XI world championship at the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland.