OAKLAND, Calif. — Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $10,000 by the NBA for what the league called "inappropriate comments" after the team's loss Friday night at Minnesota.

The NBA announced the penalty Monday, shortly after Iguodala spoke to the media following practice and discussed his remarks.

One thing Iguodala made clear about his racially tinged comments is that he and Golden State coach Steve Kerr are just fine. He says they have a "great relationship" and there are no hard feelings.

Iguodala acknowledges he put his team in a tough spot when he told reporters "I do what master say" upon finding out he would be resting the next night at San Antonio — along with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Kerr says Iguodala's comments weren't directed at him.