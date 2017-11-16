The Montreal Impact announced on Thursday that the club had picked up the contract options on six players for 2018.

Goalkeeper Evan Bush, defenders Kyle Fisher and Daniel Lovitz, midfielders Michael Salazar and David Choiniere, as well as striker Nick DePuy will return to the club next season.

The team also announced that options were not picked up for defender Shaun Francis and midfielder Andres Romero, while the contracts of defender Hassoun Camara, midfielder Hernan Bernardello and goalkeeper Eric Kronberg have all expired and they will not return to the club.

Defender Chris Duvall is also out of contract, but has been offered a new deal by the club.

The Impact also announced that defender Ambroise Oyongo was offered a deal, but has decided to play in Europe next season.The 26-year-old left-back has spent the last three seasons with the Impact. Internationally, he's been capped 26 times by Cameroon.

“Following a season where our objectives were not met, we will inevitably be making changes to the roster and this is the first step towards shaping our roster for next season" Impact technical director Adam Braz said in a statement. "We want to thank each player for their contribution to the club and we wish them the best in their next endeavours.”

Designated player Blerim Dzemaili will be back for 2018. His loan from Serie A side Bologna expires on December 31, but the club says it will be renewed.