HARRISON, N.J. — Daniel Royer had two goals, Michael Murillo had his first MLS goal and the New York Red Bulls beat the Montreal Impact 4-0 on Saturday night.

Royer has six goals in his last four games.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his seventh goal in the last nine matches, and Luis Robles had two saves in his seventh shutout of the season. The Red Bulls (11-8-2) have won four in a row and five of its last six. New York is 8-0-0 at Red Bull Arena against Montreal.

"It's a disappointing game. We did not play well offensively or defensively", said Impact head coach Mauro Biello.

"In the first half, we gave a penalty on a quick throw-in. In the end, on the road, you have to be able to take your chances, as you will not get many. We could not capitalize in the first half and they were able to hurt us."

Royer gave the Red Bulls the lead on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Alex Muyl's inbound pass led Royer into the area where he drew a penalty on charging goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau — in his MLS debut. Murillo put away, from point-blank range, the rebound of a shot by Royer in the 58th to make it 2-0. Wright-Phillips and Royer added goals in the waning minutes.

Montreal (6-8-6) had just five shots and was more than doubled by the Red Bulls in time of possession.

"It was not our best game. We cannot find excuses and we have to raise the level of our game," said Crepeau. "We do not have a choice anymore. We have to find ourselves on the field and finish our opportunities."