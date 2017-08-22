NEW YORK — Montreal midfielder Ignacio Piatti was named Major League Soccer player of the week on Tuesday after leading the Impact to a pair of victories.

Piatti scored two goals in Montreal's 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire and added another brace in a 3-1 over Real Salt Lake.

The Argentine has 14 goals and four assists this season.

Montreal (10-8-6) has won four games in a row and is sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with 36 points.