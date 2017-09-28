The Montreal Impact have reached an agreement with Designated Player Ignacio Piatti to extend his stay in Montreal beyond June, 2018, the team announced Thursday.

"We are very excited that Nacho has decided to stay in Montreal," Impact president Joey Saputo said in a team release. "He is a world-class player who belongs among the league's elite. Our supporters will have the opportunity to continue to enjoy his great qualities, which will help us reach our objectives."

"My family and I are very happy with this agreement," Piatti added in the statement. "I wanted to stay in Montreal, with a club, a city and fans that I appreciate immensely."

The team's MVP the past two seasons, Piatti leads the Impact with 17 goals and six assists this season. The 32-year-old has 47 goals and 21 assists in his four seasons in Montreal.