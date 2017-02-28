Daniel Lovitz is back in Canada.

The 25-year-old versatile defender has signed with the Montreal Impact on a one-year deal with a club option for two more.

A native of Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania, Lovitz made 41 appearances over three seasons with Toronto FC from 2014 to 2016.

"We are happy to sign Daniel after watching him integrate well with our group during our training camp in St. Petersburg," the Impact's technical director Adam Braz said in a statement. "He is a versatile player with MLS experience that will provide depth to our backline."

Lovitz, who can also play in the midfield, was taken in the second round of the 2014 Major League Soccer SuperDraft out of Elon University, where he was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year in 2013.

Lovitz made six appearances in the 2016 Amway Canadian Championship, helping TFC win the title and gain passage to the CONCACAF Champions League.