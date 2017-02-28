MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact have signed former Toronto FC defender Daniel Lovitz to a one year contract, with an option for two more years.

Lovitz, 25, was kept on after a 10-day trial at the Impact's training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The five-foot-10 Lovitz is expected to back up left back Ambroise Oyongo.

"We are happy to sign Daniel after watching him integrate well with our group during training camp in St. Petersburg," technical director Adam Braz said in a release. "He is a versatile player with MLS experience that will add depth to the back line."

Lovitz played 41 games, including 13 starts, in three seasons with Toronto. He was drafted 22nd overall in 2014.

Before joining Montreal, Lovitz worked out with the Vancouver Whitecaps, who started their camp in Wales.

"I never thought I'd be playing soccer in Wales in January, so it was pretty cool," he said. "It was a great experience to see if that would be a fit for me. Things didn't work out but I landed on my feet."

The Wyndmoor, Pa., native said it was coincidence that his MLS career took him to three Canadian teams.

"When I first got drafted by Toronto I thought it was the north pole," he said. "I didn't know what was going on, but it's been great to tour it and I'm really looking forward to getting to know Montreal."