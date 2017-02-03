Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Thursday, making it eight long weeks until spring for the Colorado Avalanche ¬- or the merciful end of their season.



Just about every day has felt like Groundhog Day in Denver, where this season has swirled into one of the worst in NHL history.



Only three teams over the last 20 years - including the inaugural Atlanta Thrashers in 1999-2000 - have a worse points percentage than the Avalanche (.292) have compiled this year. Those three teams can at least claim it was harder to rack up points in the 1990s. The league average points percentage this year is an inflated .562 thanks to three-point games.



All of that losing has made it difficult to focus, Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon said over All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.



“We’re pretty fragile, I think,” MacKinnon said. “When you come to the rink and you’re in last place, no one is joking around or having fun … I don’t want to beat up the team too much. We have leads, we’re in a lot of games, then we press the panic button.”



How bad has it been?



The team has one win since the Christmas break. Four wins since U.S. Thanksgiving. The Avalanche have 16 fewer goals than the 29th ranked offence and are tracking toward allowing nearly 120 more goals than they’ve scored over 82 games.



With an exodus on tap, it won’t get any easier.



MacKinnon, 21, knows he is one of the few Avalanche players who isn’t going anywhere. Veteran Jarome Iginla publicly pleaded for a trade deadline life raft this week - and he isn’t the only one itching to get out. Rene Bourque, John Mitchell and Fedor Tyutin are also potential rental options.



The fundamental changes will send the biggest shockwave, whether those seismic moves occur between now and March 1 or the summer. MacKinnon admitted the impending dismantling of the Colorado core has weighed on Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog, who have received the most attention in trade talks



The price remains high. Avalanche GM Joe Sakic is reportedly seeking an established, young NHL player, plus a first-round draft pick and a top prospect for Duchene.



“It is tough on them,” MacKinnon said. “Both guys want to be there. They want to figure this thing out. They’re not new - they’ve been in trade rumours before, but this is pretty intense when you’re losing this much. Change is going to happen.



“I think anybody is on top of that stuff when Pierre LeBrun is tweeting out your name all the time. Tyson Barrie was chirping Pierre last week, saying he was in rumours eight times last year.”



Those rumours won’t die down until Sakic reshapes a core that so obviously does not fit together. Sakic kept the young core that pushed the Avalanche to a 112-point season in 2013-14, but they seemingly haven’t recovered from losing Paul Stastny to free agency and Ryan O’Reilly in a lopsided trade with Buffalo.



MacKinnon still struggles to understand why this core hasn’t worked.



He hinted that Patrick Roy’s abrupt departure late in the summer was overblown and that rookie coach Jared Bednar has made the best of a brutal situation, regardless of the standings.



“I feel bad for Bedsy to be honest,” MacKinnon said. “He’s a great coach, he’s very smart, he holds everyone accountable. He’s definitely not the problem.”



Colorado’s fragility is the overarching theme, MacKinnon said.



“Look at San Jose, [Patrick] Marleau scored four goals against us in like eight minutes or something. It was a 1-1 game,” MacKinnon said. “We played them the night before and took them to OT. We can score two goals, but we give up the most in the league. That’s not a great combo.”



MacKinnon arrived in Colorado that 2013-14 season, which in hindsight was more a statistical anomaly than anything. He was fresh off a Memorial Cup. The Avs captured the Central Division crown. They won 52 games.



Now they might not hit 50 points this season. What a sour, sobering journey it has been.



“We thought we were going to be a Cup team in the next five years,” MacKinnon said. “We thought we were going in the right direction. I guess looking back, I took for granted how hard it is to win. Eventually, I will make the playoffs and be on a winning team. Hopefully in Colorado that will happen for us. I’m not going to take it for granted again.”



