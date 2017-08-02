The Cleveland Indians have placed flamethrower Andrew Miller (knee tendinitis) on the disabled list. Up to fill his spot from Triple-A Columbus is right-hander Adam Plutko.

Miller spent time in the trainers' room after Tuesday night's 12-10 loss to the Boston Red Sox according to Zack Meisel of Cleveland.com. Miller, who has been lights out this year, surrendered a go-ahead double to third baseman Eduardo Nunez of the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of Tuesday's game which the Red Sox would eventually win 12-10.

In 46 games so far this season, Miller has a stellar 1.67 ERA while striking out an average of 13 batters per nine innings.

Meisel notes that as good as Miller has been, he has walked 10 batters in his last 21 innings. That's a lofty number when considering he walked just nine all of last year.

Meanwhile, starter Josh Tomlin (left hamstring strain) is expected to miss six weeks after he had an MRI.

Things haven't gone all that well for Tomlin this year, posting an ERA of 5.38 in 20 starts. That's well up from last year's figure of 4.40 and his career average of 4.69.