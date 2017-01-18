OAKLAND, Calif. — Infielder Trevor Plouffe has finalized a $5.25 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics and is expected to be the primary third baseman if he can stay healthy.

Plouffe can earn an additional $750,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances as part of the agreement announced Wednesday: $150,000 for 350, and $300,000 each for 450 and 525.

He spent three stints on the disabled list last season, when he began as Minnesota's starting third baseman and hit a career-best .260 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs in 84 games. He was batting .302 with two home runs and six RBIs over 12 games before his first time on the DL on April 19 with a strain in the right ribcage area. He was sidelined again from July 2 to Aug. 7 because of a broken left rib, then didn't play again after Sept. 6 because of a strained left hamstring.

The 30-year-old provides versatility as he can also play first, making 13 starts there and 60 at third.

Oakland designated right-hander Zach Neal for assignment.