The Los Angeles Chargers have reached a contract extension with its recently franchised defensive end Melvin Ingram, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. According to Schefter, it’s a four-year, $66 million deal with $42 million guaranteed.

Ingram, 28, has played has spent his entire career with the Chargers since being drafted by the club in the first round of the 2012 draft (18th overall). For his career, he’s amassed 24.5 sacks and 142 tackles in 61 games played and 41 games started.

Ingram figures to play prominent role on Los Angeles defence that is transitioning from the 3-4 scheme it used last season to a 4-3 front under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. According to football reference, the club ranked 29th a season ago in overall defence.

Fellow defensive end, second-year man Joey Bosa, is among the best young edge rushers in the league, and Ingram should provide another reliable threat rushing opposite Bosa.