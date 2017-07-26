Injuries to Argos' Laing, Butler not expected to be season-ending

Argos 'hopeful' Woods will be ready to go against the Riders

The severity of injuries to Toronto Argonauts defenders Cleyon Laing and Victor Butler remains unknown, but at this point neither appears to be season-ending.

Hearing at this point Victor Butler & Cleyon Laing do not have season ending knee injuries. Will not play in Sask & will be evaluated #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) July 26, 2017

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported both Laing and Butler do not have season-ending knee injuries. Neither will play Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders however, as they continue to be evaluated.

Meanwhile linebacker Bear Woods (concussion protocol) and defensive lineman Alan-Michael Cash, who is on the six-game injury list, took part in the Argos' walkthrough ahead of their weekend game, but their status is not yet decided.

LB Bear Woods (concussion protocol) & Alan Michael Cash took part in #Argos walkthrough. Both players status vs Sask is undecided #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) July 26, 2017

Laing, Butler, and Woods were all injured in the first half of the team's 27-24 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Monday. Reports from the Toronto Sun suggested Butler and Woods may have gotten away with injuries not deemed to be too serious. Laing, who couldn't put any weight on his injured knee while being helped off the field, was expected to miss at least a few weeks.

In Laing's first season with the Argonauts, the 26-year-old has six tackles and three sacks in five games.

The 29-year-old Butler, a rookie in the CFL, has 17 tackles and a league-leading seven sacks through five games for the Double Blue.

Woods leads the Argos with 29 tackles in his first season in Toronto.