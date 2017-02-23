Ron Hainsey appears to finally be playoff bound.

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded the defenceman to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for AHL forward Danny Kristo and a 2017 second-round pick.

Hainsey, the NHL's all-time leader in games played without a postseason appearance, has scored four goals and added 10 assists in 56 games for the Hurricanes, his fourth season with the team. The Hurricanes retained 50 per cent of his salary in the trade.

The Penguins announced Thursday defenceman Trevor Daley will miss six weeks after undergoing knee surgery. Daley was injured in the team's win over the Hurricanes Tuesday night.

The team ruled out Olli Maatta for six weeks last week due to a hand injury and are currently also without defenceman Justin Schultz due to a concussion.

Schultz took part in practice with the Penguins on Thursday and said he hopes to return to the lineup on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Defenceman Kris Letang was announced as day-to-day on Thursday with an upper-body injury.

Hainsey, 35, is in the final year of a three-year, $8.5 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Hainsey waived his no-trade clause to complete the deal.

A native of Bolton, CT, Hainsey has spent time with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens. Over 13-plus NHL seasons, the blue liner has scored 49 goals, 201 assists in 891 career games.

Hainsey was drafted by the Canadiens in the first round (13th overall) of the 2000 NHL Draft.

Most GP w/o playoffs (active): Ron Hainsey 891, Zach Bogosian 512, Jordan Eberle 486, Evander Kane 474, Jeff Skinner 473, Taylor Hall 431. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 23, 2017

Kristo, 26, was a second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2008 NHL Draft. He owns six goals and 13 points in 40 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season.