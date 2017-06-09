The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan will have some additional hard court action in it as the International Olympic Committee announced on Friday that they will add 3-on-3 basketball to the list of events.

“The fascinating new events that we approved today, together with the five new sports that were added to the Tokyo 2020 programme last year, represent a step-change in the Olympic programme. I am delighted that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be more youthful, more urban and will include more women,” said IOC president Thomas Bach in a press release.

A total of 15 events will be added in 2020 including mixed swimming relay, mixed track relay and mixed triathlon relay as well as Freestyle BMX and skateboarding.

FIBA sanctions 3-on-3 basketball. Click here for the rules.