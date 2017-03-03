Travis Hamonic appears ready to make his return to the New York Islanders after nearly two months off with a knee injury.

The Islanders activated Hamonic off injured reserve Friday ahead of their meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hamonic may be slightly ahead of schedule after Arthur Staple of Newsday reported Thursday the defenceman wasn't expected to rejoin the lineup until next week.

Hamonic has been out since early January with a knee injury. The 26-year-old has played in just 35 games for the Isles this season, recording two goals and 10 assists.