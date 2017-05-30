NEW YORK — The New York Islanders have added Scott Gomez to their coaching staff.

Islanders coach Doug Weight announced Tuesday that Gomez will begin his coaching career this season.

Gomez retired after the 2015-16 season, ending a 16-year NHL career that saw him win the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1999-00 as the league's top rookie, and two Stanley Cups with the New Jersey Devils (2000, 2003).

Gomez had 181 goals and 575 assists in 1,079 career regular-season games with the Devils, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators. He also had 29 goals and 72 assists in 149 playoff games.