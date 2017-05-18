The New York Islanders announced Thursday Luke Richardson has been named an assistant coach on head coach Doug Weight's staff.

"Luke brings a tireless work ethic and outstanding character to our organization," Weight said in a team release. "He'll have his hands on every aspect of the team, including our systems, skill development and team culture. Luke's coaching experience, including four years running an organization as Head Coach in Binghamton, make him an excellent addition to our staff."

Richardson spent four seasons as the head coach of the AHL Binghamton Senators from 2012-16, after three seasons serving as an assistant coach with the Ottawa Senators, from 2009-12.

Richardson also coached Team Canada to a 2016 Spengler Cup championship, and was on the staff of Canada's Deutschland Cup runner-up.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Kelly Buchberger is also expected to join to the Islanders coaching staff.

Isles announce hiring of Luke Richardson as an assistant. I expect Kelly Buchberger will also join Doug Weight's staff in the near future. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 18, 2017

Buchberger, 50, last served as an assitant coach with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2013-14 season. He was then moved to the role of manager of player personnel.

He played 18 seasons in the NHL, the majority of which were spent with the Oilers.