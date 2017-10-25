The New York Islanders assigned forward Josh Ho-Sang to the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Wednesday, bringing his second NHL season to an abrupt halt.

Ho-Sang owns four assists in six games with the Islanders this season, serving as a healthy scratch in three games this season - including the team's previous two.

The 21-year-old scored four goals and posted 10 points in 21 games with the Islanders last season.

He was selected 28th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Islanders.