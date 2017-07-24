What's holding up Tavares' decision to sign long-term with Isles?

The New York Islanders have signed defenceman Adam Pelech to a four-year contract.

The 22-year-old Pelech was a restricted free agent coming off three goals and seven assists in 44 games for the Islanders last season.

"Adam has proven at a very young age that he's capable of playing an important defensive role on our team," Islanders GM Garth Snow said in a team release. "He will be an important piece of our defensive core moving forward and I'm excited to watch him continue to develop at the NHL level."

The 2012 third round pick has played in 53 career NHL games, recording three goals and nine assists.

Pelech is coming off his entry-level deal.