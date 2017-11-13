Isles' Kulemin out six months after surgery

The New York Islanders announced Monday forward Nikolay Kulemin underwent successful upper-body surgery and will miss the next six months.

Kulemin, 31, last played on Nov. 7 against the Edmonton Oilers, when he logged just 8:13 of ice time.

#Isles Injury Update: Nikolay Kulemin had successful surgery (upper body) and will be out for 6 months. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 13, 2017

The Russian winger owns one goal and three points in 13 games with the Islanders this season.

Kulemin scored 12 goals and posted 23 points in 72 games with the Islanders last season.