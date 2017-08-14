The New York Islanders announced on Monday that forward Shane Prince will be sidelined four to six months after undergoing ankle surgery.

Prince, 24, missed the last four games of the regular season with a high ankle sprain. The team notes that Prince felt "increasing discomfort" as his rehabilitation continued during the offseason. After seeing a team specialist, surgery was recommended.

A native of Rochester, New York, Prince is entering the final year of a two-year, $1.7 million pact.

He appeared in 50 games last year, scoring five times and adding 13 assists.

Drafted with the 61st overall selection of the 2011 National Hockey League Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators out of the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's, Prince has notched 11 goals and 25 assists in 114 NHL games over three seasons with the Senators and Islanders.